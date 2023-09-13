There are exciting times ahead for pan but the road won’t be easy.
This is according to Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore, who said she was pleased the authorities are showing interest and commitment towards the future of pan.
Ramsey-Moore was responding to President Christine Kangaloo’s statement at Monday’s opening of the Fourth Session of the 12th Parliament, when she called for an urgent parliamentary intervention for pan being firmly and irrevocably declared the country’s national instrument.
Ramsey-Moore, speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, said the President’s comments were a welcome boost and reassurance for the pan fraternity.
“Pan Trinbago, the world governing body for pan, is extremely pleased that the President has lent her voice to the advocacy to have the pan declared the national instrument,” she said.
“The advocacy that has been going on for some time now by men like Henry Harper and other people, and under my leadership, there has been a change in the pan environment, where we have seen a shift in support for pan, so it’s exciting times for the pan community and for Trinidad and Tobago as a whole,” Ramsey-Moore added.
“We have been working closely with the Minister of Culture to have pan formally declared by the Parliament, and he has already presented a draft bill to Pan Trinbago. We looked at it, and we asked senior counsel Martin Daly, who looked at it, and gave recommendations that we would have presented to the minister, and we have held discussions on the matter, so we definitely expect something to happen soon,” she stated.
‘Legal conundrum’
Responding to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s comments on the issue that now is a good time to push pan up again, once there is nothing standing in the way, Ramsey-Moore said the road may not be an easy one, but with the right support, there is hope.
“We will find a way with additional support. The prime minister spoke about the legal conundrum...it is not as easy as it seems but I believe that a way will be found.
“It has been since 1992, pan was declared a national instrument by the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago but, legally, the formality to make it law has not been done because of the said legal conundrum that the prime minister is talking about, but we believe that a way will be made moving forward because we are getting it right and we have the support,” Ramsey-Moore said.
And there is a series of things happening simultaneously regarding the progress of pan.
“Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has put together a steering committee to take an in-depth look at the pan industry. We are working with Mark Loquan, who is chairing the committee, to set out a national framework for the development of the pan industry. We may have lost the patent but we still have a chance at other exciting initiatives and developments ahead,” Ramsey-Moore said.
There are other initiatives regarding the progress of the pan that are ongoing and will be made public in the coming months, she said.
Pan Trinbago has been working to make pan more palatable.
“I am excited about the approach in terms of the development of the national instrument. We have been developing relationships with international bodies, and a lot has been happening under this Pan Trinbago executive,” she said.
Competitive advantage
Genesis Pan (G-Pan) patent holder Professor Brian Copeland said, in a phone interview with the Express yesterday, that the recognition of pan as this country’s national instrument will boost the competitive advantage for stakeholders.
“Recognition, as late as it may be and coming after the United Nations declaration, would go a long way to increasing the competitive advantage of stakeholders in the Trinidad and Tobago pan industry. I am fully in support of President Kangaloo’s call for an urgent parliamentary intervention that results, at long last, in pan being firmly and irrevocably declared T&T’s national instrument. I do recall making this recommendation to then-prime minister (Patrick) Manning in 1992 or thereabouts... I am pretty sure there are others who did the same over the years,” Copeland said.
Copeland, who was given the nation’s highest national award in 2008 for his contribution to pan development, said he was concerned that Trinidad and Tobago was not ready as there is much to do, and this calls for funding.
“I am not quite sure how ready we are to really seize on these opportunities. I hope that ten years from now we do not see the global centre for pan performance and production move further away from its home base than where it is at present. We need to dominate the global pan market. But we are not as ready for that as we should be,” he said.
“For example, in pan manufacture, we do need to better structure the industry, strengthen its marketing capability, and back it with strong, well-funded research at the universities as well as in the tuning yards,” he explained.
“Some of the pure business activities are ongoing in different camps, and I speak here of the work by MITTCO and Panland, tuners like Jimi Phillip, and other manufacturers of pans and pan accessories. However, since funding for the Steelpan Initiatives Project was stopped in 2014, the majority of research on pan technology now occurs elsewhere. Let’s see what happens ten years hence,” Copeland said.