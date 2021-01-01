President Paula-Mae Weekes says people have been writing letters of woe to her. And one even asked her out on a date.
In her New Year message, the President said she did not have the power to bring relief to those who had problems but she could use her office to urge politicians to do better.
Public officials have to stop being so secretive (except in the interest of national security), paranoid, and dismissive of the anxieties of citizens, she said.
“During the course of a year, I receive countless letters from citizens. Some are philosophical, commentative or side-splitting, like Robert who just this week emailed me with the subject line: A Date, inviting me to have dinner with him. Of greater concern however, are the plaintive, angry or desperate letters, whose writers are sometimes incoherent in their pain,” she stated.
Weekes said people were asking her to provide them with relief from adversity, ranging from issues of crime, racism and joblessness, illegal immigration, stranding abroad and closure of businesses.
She stated in such cases, she is generally unable to supply a solution to their problems, given the constitutional limitations and conventional restrictions of her office.
She said some communicated their disappointment about what they regard as the impotence of the office she holds. Weekes noted that one power, and duty, of the President is to keep the people’s problems front and centre of the national agenda, using appropriate occasions and events to deliver a word fitly spoken.
“In this context, I do not consider the office a soapbox for my personal views as much as a platform from which to speak truth to power,” she stated.
Weekes stated her New Year’s Day message affords “me such an opportunity to speak for and on behalf of the citizenry and share their concerns”.
“While the Government of the day may well have some of these matters in its sights, those in the kitchen are feeling the heat daily and are not sympathetic to hackneyed excuses, promises of action and sob stories of doing one’s best, which they have heard ad nauseum, with nothing to show for it,” she said.
The President stated that Tennyson’s assurances, like Stalin’s “Better Days are Coming”, ring hollow without some demonstrable proof that those who are charged with the responsibility of improving lives and addressing issues are on the job, working assiduously to formulate and execute plans, policies and programmes that redound to the benefit of the people.
Public officials must be ‘above reproach’
Her Excellency said that “Those in authority must, like Caesar’s wife, be above suspicion and reproach in all their dealings.”
“The vast majority of Trinbagonians are naturally given to optimism, and it is only as a result of repeated distractions, obfuscation and outright lies by successive administrations, that they have become jaded and sceptical about matters in the public domain,” stated the President.
Procurement, border security and the exemption policy in respect of nationals abroad are only some examples of the subjects about which citizens clamour for clarity.
She said the new year can be happier with not only its promise of a vaccine against Covid-19, but also of the opportunity to have learnt from the mistakes of the year past and to change for the better.
Weekes urged that there be urgency to have those national conversations followed by the necessary action, “or else although from today the dates on our diaries and cheques read 2021, we will still be haunted by the ghosts of 2020”.