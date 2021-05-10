Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith is responding to claims that certain businesses are illegally selling pre-packaged food in contravention of the latest Public Health Regulations.
Griffith said he has received calls, text and WhatsApp messages and videos from concerned members of the public stating that certain business establishments have been selling food to members of the public and that restaurants were ordered closed, yet certain businesses are still selling food.
Griffith reminded the public of the Public Health Regulations which state that the Minister of Health has authorized that the following businesses are allowed to open – “supermarkets, groceries, markets, green grocers, bakeries, poultry depots, fish stalls or shops, fruit stalls or shops, vegetable stalls or shops, parlours, corner shops, and pharmacies, provided that not more than 50 per cent of the establishment’s ordinary retail capacity is surpassed.”
He said some of the businesses listed above sell pre-packaged food and are allowed to continue to do so.
He said they are not allowed to cook at the establishment and sell the food over the counter, as what happened last week at a grocery in Barataria, and which was ordered shut by the TTPS.