“A win for sea turtles and the communities promoting their conservation.” This is how Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis put the recent decision by the Minister of Health, the Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh to amend the legal notice to exempt turtle patrols for the sake of data collection and conservation in the Public Health Ordinance Regulations.
“Minister Deyalsingh will by letter issue the exemption allowing selected individuals on Trinidad and Tobago’s beaches after 6 pm for turtle patrols and data collection ‘only’.”
Robinson-Regis states that a plan and recommendations were presented by the recently appointed Sea Turtle Task Force, Chaired by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) which formed the basis of a discussion with the Health Minister owing to the amendment of the previous regulation forbidding all activities related to beaches after 6 pm.
In this plan, the Task Force proposed a system involving the Forestry Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the local communities where a list of persons from the communities will be selected and endorsed by the Forestry Division. The TTPS will receive this list and monitor the sea turtle sites and the other beaches to ensure that only authorized individuals and groups are conducting the turtle patrol and research activities after 6 pm. The communities with high visits of sea turtles have also committed to increase their vigilance to provide support to the authorities.
Nadra Nathai Gyan, Chair of the EMA and the Sea Turtle Task Force said: “We at the EMA are committed to working with the communities, researchers and Government agencies to ensure that there is compliance and that Trinidad and Tobago’s reputation as a bastion of turtle conservation is maintained”.
Over TT $30 million has been granted over the past seven years from the Green Fund for research and conservation activities by community organisations in Trinidad and Tobago such as the Environmental Research Institute Charlotteville (ERIC), the Institute of Marine Affairs, the Turtle Village Trust and the EMA among others. In 2018, the penalties for harming Environmentally Sensitive Species was raised to 2 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.
Five species of sea turtles visit our shores, namely the Leatherback, Loggerhead, Hawksbill, Green and Olive Ridley turtles, which have all received the designation of Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS) by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) under the ESS Rules, 2001 through Legal Notice Nos. 88-92 of 2014. The Leatherback turtle is listed as vulnerable, the Loggerhead is also vulnerable, the Hawksbill is critically endangered, the Green turtle is endangered and the Olive Ridley is listed as another vulnerable species.