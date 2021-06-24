WHAT was expected to have been a rebuttal of the evidence of forensic pathologist Dr Eslyn McDonald-Burris, by the sole defence witness for one of the accused in the Sean Luke murder trial, yesterday took a different turn.
Not only did the witness agree with the findings of McDonald-Burris, but the virtual hearing even came to an earlier-than-expected end when State attorneys concluded that, based on the evidence by the defence witness, they did not need to spend as much time in cross-examination as previously anticipated.
The witness, pathologist Prof Hubert Daisley, was called by the defence as they sought to challenge the previous testimony of Dr McDonald-Burris.
McDonald-Burris was the one who carried out the autopsy on Luke’s body after it was found on the morning of March 28, 2006, in a cane field not far from where he lived at Orange Valley Road, Couva.
She had found that the child died from massive internal bleeding and organ damage after a cane stalk was inserted into his rectum and pushed all the way into his chest cavity.
While Daisley did not perform an autopsy of his own on Luke’s body, he was called to give his expert opinion based on the forensic report prepared by McDonald-Burris.
Daisley was called as a witness on behalf of Akeel Mitchell after presiding judge Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds dismissed a no-case submission on Monday that was made last week by attorneys for the accused.
From the get-go, while being led into evidence by criminal defence attorney Randall Raphael, Daisley said he could not dispute the findings of Dr McDonald-Burris.
At the time he was being asked his opinion on how long Luke may have been dead, based on the state of decomposition when the autopsy was performed.
In her testimony earlier this month, McDonald-Burris said she concluded the child had died sometime between 24 and 36 hours prior to the autopsy, which took place around midday on March 28, 2006, the same day his body was found.
But Mitchell’s other attorney, Mario Merritt, had questioned how this could have been so, pointing out it was the State’s case that Luke was killed sometime on the evening of March 26, when he went missing from his home.
Given this, Merritt had suggested the boy was dead well in advance of 48 hours if the State’s case were true.
However, Daisley testified yesterday that any time period as to the cause of death of an individual was simply an estimate.
He said the rate of decomposition would depend heavily on a number of factors, including weather conditions, temperature, and the environment, such as if the body was lying in moisture and for how long.
Any estimate given, he said, would not be a scientific conclusion and it is for this reason forensic pathologists do not place much weight on such estimations.
As he was giving his explanation, Raphael sought to narrow in on the state of decomposition of a body in “normal Trinidad weather conditions”.
There was no such thing, said Daisley, as weather conditions in this country would vary from time-to-time.
Another area in which McDonald-Burris’s findings were brought into question was when she stated the boy died from the injuries sustained after the 53-inch cane stalk was inserted into his body.
During her testimony, Merritt suggested this was not the cause of death since Daisley had found the boy was strangled after the insertion. This, he said, was Daisley’s findings.
However, during his testimony yesterday, Daisley provided no such evidence.
He was first asked by Raphael what type of injuries would have been sustained by Luke.
Essentially, Daisley gave the same evidence as that of McDonald-Burris, stating “he would have been in a lot of agony”, suffering injuries to his rectum, diaphragm, intestines and heart.
As the attorney pressed further, Daisley was asked for how long Luke may had been alive following the insertion of the cane stalk in his body.
“These were very serious injuries. He would have not lived very long at all. Maybe five or six minutes at most,” he said.
It was at this point Raphael informed the court he needed to consult with the other attorneys on behalf of Mitchell.
Following his consultation, Raphael informed the court he had no further questions for the accused.
State prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal was then required to cross-examine the witness.
Prior to this, she informed the judge her questioning of the witness would not last nearly as long as she had previously anticipated.
In her cross-examination, Dougdeen-Jaglal essentially sought to cement the testimony of McDonald-Burris.
Daisley again said he agreed with the findings of McDonald-Burris, pointing out he was relying on “the very clear, meticulous description” of her autopsy report.
“I am sure Dr McDonald-Burris would be pleased to hear you agree with her,” said Dougdeen-Jaglal.
Not long after her cross-examination had begun, the prosecutor said she had no more questions for the witness.
“Well, we have come to an earlier end than I had anticipated,” said the judge.
Now that the case for Mitchell is closed, the next step is for the second accused, Richard Chatoo, to testify in his own defence tomorrow.
He will not be calling any witnesses.
Mitchell, 28, and Chatoo, 30, were just minors when they allegedly murdered Luke in 2006, while on their way to fish at a river metres away from where the child lived.
Once Chatoo’s evidence is complete, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds will have 14 days within which to deliver her verdict.