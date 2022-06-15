Exploring the Paria tragedy

It was 110 days ago when five LMCS Ltd divers—Christopher Boodram, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry—prepared to go out to the Berth 6 platform off Pointe-a-Pierre to work on that pipeline rising from the sea.
Boodram would later recall boarding a barge, reaching the location, and diving into the water with the others to get to the entrance of a hyperbaric chamber (habitat).
“When you enter the chamber, you take off your dive gear because inside there is a dry space. We have an air hose from the barge that comes through the top of the chamber into compressors that pumping air and keeping the space dry...,” he told us.
“That morning, the job entailed taking off a blank (a metal plate), taking out the first plug (inside the pipeline) and then a second plug and putting down half a pipe on it, join a new piece of riser onto the old riser, bolt it down and that was it.
“We had just removed two plugs when Ali Jr entered the chamber and the whole room just fill up with water and started to flood in an instant. I try to jump out, and I just remember being in something like a tornado and getting beat around in there,” he said.
“After that, I remember being inside the pipe getting flushed down, and it felt like 50 to 100 miles per hour. I remember hurtling in that pipeline at unimaginable speed. It felt like it was a tornado. I remember trying to stop myself in the pipe and I was just skating,” he said.
“I told myself in my mind, this is the end. Mom, I’m coming. Father, open the gates, let me see what the next side is. My chest started tightening, my throat was making a noise, my heart was racing and slowing down at the same time. I thought this was it,” he said.
Boodram made it out of the 30-inch-wide (76-centimetre) pipeline that became the coffins of his friends.
And to this day, there has been no explanation as to why it happened.
“I have spoken to a lot of industry experts”, said former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine, who has deep technical knowledge of oil and gas processes.
“I have not received a consistent explanation for what caused the pressure differential in the chamber. There are a lot of theories. This is something that the commission of enquiry will have to determine,” he said.
There has been a denial by Paria that the pipeline was “active”, therefore making it impossible for a switch to be flipped, or a valve to be turned or a pump to be energised to create this deathly vacuum.
In the absence of a preliminary report on the possible cause of the tragedy coming from the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA), the company or the police, there has been speculation in the public domain as to what led to the suction that pulled the men to their deaths.
Among the scenarios is this one discussed by energy industry stakeholders: did a large vessel pass Berth 6 at the time the divers were underwater, and create a swell that moved towards the hyperbaric chamber, swamping it, and drowning the men?
A wave?
During the month of March, the Express corresponded with MarineTraffic, an internationally recognised maritime analytics provider, with real-time information on the movements and location of ships, their dimensions, gross tonnage and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number.
We asked for data showing the movement of all the vessels (named where possible) in the vicinity of the site of the Paria tragedy which, from official accounts, happened around 2.15 p.m. on February 25.
We provided the co-ordinates of Berth 6—located at 10°19’51.50”N, 61°28’58.60”W.
And we asked for the data showing the movement of vessels around that location from 6 a.m February 25 to 6 a.m. February 26.
This time span would allow us to see what was the response of the emergency services also, including volunteer ships and the local Coast Guard.
MarineTraffic created a “Past Track” video showing the movement of vessels from 12 a.m. on February 25 to March 1 at 9 p.m.
It also provided data which showed the number of vessels in and around Pointe-a-Pierre before, during and after the Paria tragedy.
Of interest were the presence and movement of oil production tankers including the Xin Shun and the Warsaw.
Of those vessels, one was of particular interest, the Panamanian-flagged oil products tanker Lorena B (formerly named Venebunker 7) which, after the Paria tragedy, was noted as the vessel closest to Berth 6.
Marine Traffic provided the movement of the Lorena B close to the Berth 6 death site on the day it happened. It was at anchor at the time.
And the videos that showed the movement of all other known vessels on that February 25 afternoon do not show a vessel passing close to where the divers were working.
Berth 6, the platform where crude oil is pumped into tankers for export, has since resumed operations.
The plugs
President of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union’s (OWTU) Pointe-a-Pierre branch Christopher Jackman believes he has a good idea as to what happened.
Jackman said he spoke with Boodram and others with knowledge of the work being done that day.
He explained that the hyperbaric chamber is pressurised using an air compressor, maintaining a pressure of between ten to 15 pounds per square inch (PSI).
Deep in the pipeline, the divers had inserted an inflatable plug in order to seal it to prevent any volatile fumes from getting to the area while it was being cut and welded.
A second, more advanced plug (secured with a chain known as a deadman) was inserted into the pipe closer to the opening. The “deadman” was secured outside the pipe to prevent the plug from being sucked in, if it was dislodged.
However, when this second plug was removed, the PSI pressure in the chamber would have begun acting on the second inflatable plug, creating a significant amount of force.
And when that inflatable plug was about to be removed, Jackman said it was suddenly dislodged and pushed into the pipeline, creating the vacuum that caused the chamber to suddenly fill with water, pulling the men and their equipment into the pipeline.
Jackman said among the issues to be determined at the commission of enquiry would be the scope of work being undertaken, whether any of the procedures related to the job were not followed by one or more of the parties involved, and whether the procedures were approved by Paria.
What about families, lone survivor?
Attorneys from Freedom Law Chambers are representing survivor Boodram and Vanessa Kussie, the wife of Rishi Nagassar, and both have asked for compensation and financial assistance from Paria, which has denied liability.
Che Dindial, junior counsel to attorney Anand Ramlogan, said of the legal actions: “We have been awaiting the commission of enquiry in the hope that it would assist the parties in the pursuit of their cases because, thus far, neither Paria nor LMCS has provided the requested information to enable the parties to determine how to proceed.”
He said: The problems, however, is whilst the government has hired its legal team, Maharaj and the Commissioners), Paria has hired a battery of lawyer led by Gilbert Petersen SC, and LMCS has hired its own legal team, no one has reached out to the persons that matter the most, the lone survivor and the relatives of those who died in that pipeline”.
Dindial said: “They have no money and their sole breadwinner is gone. The new school term has started. They are barely able to survive. How are they expected to meaningfully participate in a CoE that is supposed to serve their interest, when everybody else is seeking their interest and nobody is thinking of them? Obviously they need funds to secure their own legal representation and to hire their own international diving and deep sea marine experts (and) put forward a counter factual analysis for the Commission to consider as to how and why the incident occurred and who is to blame.”
Dindial said: “To leave them unrepresented essentially means that they will be sitting ducks at the Commission because they can neither agree or disagree with anything that is said., And the fear is this might turn out to be yet another blackout enquiry where they conclude that no one is to blame and we say lets move on.
Attorneys for the families of Kurban and Henry have issued pre-action protocol letters to Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, and their employers LMCS Ltd, accusing both of failing to ensure the safety and well being of the men.
The families represented by attorney Prakash Ramadhar’s legal team comprised attorneys Ted Roopnarine, Kishore Ramadhar, Sharon Jaggernauth-Mohammed Kiel Taklalsingh Stefan Ramkissoon and Adil Ali.
Ramadhar said on Tuesday that a application was made to the court for a member of the Kurban family to be appointed as the administrator of his estate.
“We are awaiting the court’s order to that effect. As soon as that becomes available to us, we will be filing proceedings against Paria and also LMCS. We a reconsidering an action against the Attorney General in relation to the actions of the Coast Guard (on the day of the tragedy).
About the commission of enquiry
So far, lead counsel for the commission of enquiry (CoE) Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj has identified 29 interested persons/parties, noting that commissioners have the same power to subpoena witnesses as judges in the High Court.
In a statement to the Express yesterday, Maharaj outlined what must be done before the CoE embarks upon any evidential hearing at which witnesses would be called to give evidence, and cross-examined if necessary.
The secretary of the commission is attorney Sarah Sinanan from the Office of the Attorney General, who has assumed full-time duties to the CoE.
“She has been instrumental in identifying and obtaining (SAPA, San Fernando) as the location of the secretariat. Cabinet approval for the use of and outfitting of the site is in the process of being obtained. The secretary however has commenced work from an office at the location,” Maharaj said.
There will be a suboffice in Port of Spain to receive any information from persons in North Trinidad.
Steps have also been taken for the commission to have a website and e-mail address to be made available to the public.
The first procedural hearing of the commission is expected to be held in August where directions would be given to persons and/or entities identified by the commission to give evidence, with dates and times to be fixed for the hearing of that evidence.
Formal letters would be sent out requesting written statements, together with relevant documents in their possession, with similar requests to be made through newspaper ads and through the commission’s website. The general public would be invited to submit statements and documents.
“The commission would then review the evidence and grant standing to persons who have or may have played a direct and significant role...or who has been able to provide useful evidence in respect to the terms of reference of the commission,” Maharaj said.
He said the investigatory stage of the CoE is to begin soon where requisite evidence is assembled and decisions made in respect of evidence relevant to the terms of reference.
“This stage of the (CoE) is therefore the lifeblood of the enquiry because if this stage is not properly done, the hearing stage would not be effective in order for the commission to discharge its full responsibility to uncover facts, find the facts and make appropriate recommendations,” he added.
