“IT is a simple matter. I am not ill, I am not dying, I have no Covid-19 symptoms. I am isolating until Friday. I am observing all the Covid-19 protocols. I will take a PCR test since I have been exposed.”
So said Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon last night as he gave an update on his medical condition after he came into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.
In a telephone interview, Gordon said: “On Saturday, I was in a retreat and somebody, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, was there... because I was there I have taken all precaution. I am isolating until Friday. You can’t get a stable test until six days after exposure. I have to take the PCR test. I am trusting it will be a negative test.”
Gordon added: “I have no symptoms and I have no reason for believing I have contracted Covid-19, but if you were exposed you are supposed to isolate. The numbers would not be so high if people who were exposed isolated, the numbers would not have gone up so high.”
Asked about his daily schedule, Gordon said: “I am drinking soup, coconut water, eating fruit and food. I am attending all my Zoom (online) meetings. I am very much involved in the work of the Lord.”
And on if he would be able to officiate on Saturday at a priest’s ordination at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain, he replied: “Man, I am trusting God.”
Sirju: Archbishop playing it safe
RC Vicar General Martin Sirju also gave an update on Gordon’s condition yesterday during the holy mass for the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, at the Cathedral.
“Archbishop Gordon has not contracted Covid-19, he is playing it safe, he is in self-quarantine at Archbishop’s Residence (Queen’s Park Savannah West) but he has been in contact with someone who has contracted Covid-19.”
The programme listed Gordon as the celebrant but he was absent.
Among those present were Venezuela Ambassador Carlos Perez, Argentina Ambassador Jorge Arguello, former communications minister Maxie Cuffie and his wife Hermia, and scores of school children from East Port of Spain.
The children from the Cathedral’s Confirmation class displayed their art, in keeping with the theme of veneration to the Virgin Mary.
Sirju reminded the congregation to display compassion and humanity to vulnerable people, including the homeless.
During his homily, Sirju said: “He (Gordon) took his booster. We are sorry he could not be at the mass and we are praying he will be well.”
In a telephone interview after mass, Sirju added: “He is just being careful. He is following the protocols. We will continue to pray for His Grace.”