D'abadie father of three Shomari Holder was killed in a vehicular collision on Saturday night.
He was a master craftsman working in the press room at Express House, Port of Spain.
Holder, 35, of Kiskadee Drive, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision in the vicinity of Grand Bazaar.
Holder was driving a Nissan Tiida on the west-bound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway when he hit a concrete barrier around 9.30 p.m.
Upon impact, Holder was pitched from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
Police suspect that Holder was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The TTPS issued a reminder to the public of the importance of wearing seat belts in vehicles.
For the year 94 people have been killed in road traffic collisions, compared to 119 last year.