The Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools of Trinidad and Tobago president, Sherra Carrington-James, is in support of teaching children consequences for their actions.
And in the case of the Williamsville Secondary School, Carrington-James said the action taken by the Ministry of Education to expel the pupil who stabbed a schoolmate must have been justified.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Carrington-James said the education system, however, should be able to support these children.
She said, “The association is in full support of children receiving consequences for their actions. It is very clear about that.
“And the fact is that the ministry has chosen to expel the child on this occasion... clearly, we will not know all of the story and there must have been other factors that warrant such an action by the ministry.
“We are in fullest support of that, with the understanding that they would have done a professional assessment of the circumstance.”
Carrington-James said the association strongly believes no child should have the right to injure another.
She said it was also the ministry’s responsibility to support these affected children and to treat with challenging circumstances.
This, she said, was done by looking at the child’s own coping methodologies and strategies.
“We do not feel that we have all the systems in place as efficiently to support these children when they go through these crises,” she said.
Carrington-James said the ministry’s Student Support Units were overwhelmed and so the timeline that it takes to get to a child may not be effective. Parents also have a role to play, she said, taking responsibility for some of these circumstances.
“And we feel that this a problem that is not a school problem. It is a societal problem so sometimes trying to deal with it in the school in a very singular manner will not bring the results that we want to see as a society,” she said.