The Chief Education Officer has re-issued guidelines as outlined in the Education Act 39:01 and the National School Code of Conduct of the Ministry of Education to Principals, which summarize the current measures to deal with incidents of violent behaviour in schools.
According to the communique, students who commit serious offences while in uniform, whether on or off the school’s compound, face the maximum penalty of expulsion from the school. This applies to students engaged in fights that result in serious injury to others, or the wielding of dangerous weapons.
Principals were also reminded that all incidents of this nature are to be reported immediately to the nearest Police Station and the Executive of the Ministry. It should be noted that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has advised that they will lay appropriate charges in all such circumstances.
These measures are especially necessary in the context of continuing indiscipline among the school population, most recently, the alleged violent assault on a student by another after school hours in Williamsville on June 6. The Principal's report on this incident was received today and a decision on the disciplinary action to be meted out will be taken and communicated to the school and parents by end of day. This matter is also under the active investigation of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
In a recent press conference, the Ministry of Education noted the need for a revised approach to dealing with school violence that allowed for both punitive and supportive measures. However, even as this revision is being addressed, the provisions of the current National Code of Conduct stand and will be strictly adhered to. The Ministry of Education wishes the injured student a speedy recovery and extends the services of the Student Support Services Division.