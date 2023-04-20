THE impasse between president of the Pharmacy Board of Trinidad and Tobago Andrew Rahaman and pharmacists has intensified, with some pharmacists now seeking an emergency Council meeting today to voice their concerns about several issues, including the payment of $600 extra for their practising certificates and pharmacy licences to be renewed.
One pharmacist has also made a report of alleged extortion to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
In January, controversy erupted between the Pharmacy Board and its members over the board’s request that members pay $600 additional annually, apart from the $150 that is required by the Pharmacy Board Act.
There was a delay in the issuance of licences, which Rahaman blamed on bureaucracy at the Ministry of Health.
The tiff continued with pharmacists slamming Rahaman for running a “one-man-show”, and for his disclosure at a media conference that he charged a “consultancy fee” of between $5,000 to $10,000 to help pharmacies with the process of setting up their businesses.
The Ministry of Health intervened in the matter and extended licences to January 2024.
However, tensions between Rahaman and members continued.
Earlier this week, pharmacist Glenwayne Suchit put out a “public notice” in a daily newspaper urging pharmacists not to pay additional money to the “president of the Pharmacy Board or members of any the Pharmacy Board Council, except payment of the outlined fees in the Pharmacy board Act.
“Any other amount of money being extorted from you under any pretext is unethical, unprofessional, illegal and misbehaviour in public office,” Suchit stated.
Speaking to the Express at his pharmacy in San Juan yesterday, Suchit said for over five months he has been waiting for his practising certificate and licence, after paying the required fees in December 2022.
Suchit noted that although the Ministry of Health extended the life of licences to the end of 2023, pharmaceutical distributors can deny pharmacists the sale of antibiotic control drugs or narcotics without a new licence.
He said Rahaman told him that he would not receive the documents in a hurry unless he paid the additional $600.
“He is claiming this is a donation. He never asked me for a donation,” he stated.
“He asked me for $600 to expedite and said if I don’t give him that money, my documents will not be expedited. And that in my mind amounts to extortion. So I informed him immediately, in an angry manner, that I will be taking this matter up with the Minister of Health, the secretary of the Pharmacy Board, the Chief Pharmacist in the Ministry of Health and Assistant Commissioner of Police Wendell Lucas of the Anti-Corruption Bureau,” Suchit said.
“An emergency meeting is being called on Thursday afternoon for the Council members to meet to discuss the allegations of misconduct, misappropriate of funds and solicitation of money amounting to extortion,” he added.
Rahaman has told members via WhatAapp that no such meeting could be held as he would be out of the country.
Aside from these issues, Suchit said members continue to be concerned that for the past 12 years, Rahaman has been “constantly cutting down” any opposing slate for elections, which prevents anyone from unseating him.
Voluntary contribution
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Rahaman, who is also a lawyer, maintained that the $50 per month or $600 annually being requested from pharmacists was a “voluntary contribution”.
He said $12 per month or $150 simply could not run the affairs of the Pharmacy Board.
He said 90 per cent of pharmacists had paid the $50 contribution.
Rahaman said he assured pharmacists that even if they only paid the “mere scrawny” monthly fee of $12 they will still receive their licences.
“But what I have informed them is that I have had to employ help using the additional fee who paid the $50 to get their documents done quickly. And those who did not pay the money wants me to use the money from those who did pay to get their documents done and I am not doing that,” Rahaman said.
He said he explained to pharmacists that the contribution would allow him to stay on the Pharmacy Board fulltime, and continue to work 12 to 14 hours daily.
Rahaman said if there was not enough money to pay him he would have to return to being a fulltime attorney and cut back his hours at the Pharmacy Board to two hours daily.
He also claimed that Suchit sent a threatening message to his phone via WhatsApp, stating that if he (Suchit) did not receive his licence by Friday Rahaman should “watch and see what will happen”.
However, Suchit denied this.
He forwarded the Express the message he said he sent to Rahaman, which read, in part:
“I going to give you until this weekend to drop my business and if you don’t watch what will happen. You can continue doing what you doing, you will surely meet your fate the way you are going and not having any conscience to extort people. Just spoke to the Anti-Corruption bureau and organizing myself to go and swear an affidavit of you demanding a bribe for my license and initiate the proceedings against you.”