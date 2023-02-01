Siobhan Rogers was sitting in her car outside the building where she and her life and business partner ran their fitness facility when a man exited another car and shot her dead on Monday night.
Her father, former senator Linus Rogers, said the family is left now with only speculation as to why his daughter was killed.
Linus spoke to the Express yesterday afternoon at his family’s home in Pointe-a-Pierre.
He said that his daughter–who was the fourth of his six children–was sitting in her Toyota Corolla when a Nissan Ad Wagon stopped nearby and a man with a firearm stepped out of the car and approached around 8.45 p.m.
The gunman walked up to the left side of her car and fired three shots which hit Siobhan in the chest and back.
When the gunman left, her boyfriend of six years, Dr Edson Breedy, drove her to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where she died while being treated.
Linus Rogers said his 35-year-old daughter and Breedy ran a fitness facility—Edson Breedy Taekwondo—on three floors of a rental building at Abercromby Street, St Joseph.
“They were running that business for some years, even before Covid. Both of them are fitness instructors. They came downstairs to where the vehicle was parked on an incline in front of the building. Edson said that a car pulled up near their car. A person came out of the vehicle. He went to the passenger side and started shooting. Edson ran in the opposite direction. He called the police. The police told him do not go back to the vehicle. But the car pulled out and he went back to her. She was slumped over the driver’s seat,” said the father.
Extortion motive?
Linus Rogers said that the crime did not appear to be a robbery.
“Edson did not mention anything being taken. He may not have known. When the person started shooting he was locking up the doors. He ran up the incline. He heard at least two or three shots. At least two shots to the chest and when she slumped she was hit a third time. From the amount of organ damage (doctors) were not able to save her,” he said.
Asked about the motive for such a heinous crime, the father said, “I am hearing people saying a number of things, none of which I was aware of before. They are saying that it is a business set-up, another said it was a jealous ex-girlfriend, another said that there are people in Maracas, St Joseph, who moved out of there because there is some group who is harassing people who are doing well and going to them for protection money. I am told of a family who left the area because other people were terrorising them for protection money,” he said.
Linus Rogers said he was hopeful his daughter’s killing would be solved by the police, but was critical of the approach by the authorities.
The father said, “I am not so sure that there is a commitment by a number of administrations to treat with the issue of detection and putting in the measures that over time you can get control over identifying what is going on. If it is I can leave here and reach up before the police could reach, that is a signal of things.”
He said Siobhan was the owner and lab director of Apex Diagnostics Laboratories.
There was no one at the Apex facility in Arima when the Express visited yesterday.
He said she was a lover of Carnival, and was looking forward to playing mas with Breedy, her brother, relatives from overseas, and friends.