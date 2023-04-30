Lotto player

Vouchers to pay fines are now available at NLCB lotto booths.

The Judiciary is extremely pleased to announce that it has arranged with NLCB to sell its vouchers to facilitate the payment of fines and fees on the Judiciary’s website.

As of May 1, 2023, there will be two different CourtPay Vouchers available for purchase from the NLCB:

1. CourtPay Maintenance Voucher; and

2. CourtPay Fines and Fees Voucher.

These vouchers will be available at any NLCB Lotto booth and can be used to pay maintenance, or fines and fees online at the Judiciary’s CourtPay portal, courtpay.ttlawcourts.org. These vouchers offer customers a cash payment option for court ordered maintenance, fines and fees and is the first step towards addressing delays in payments out which customers have been encountering.

This creates another way to pay fines: either pay online using a credit card or chip-enabled debit card, or purchase a CourtPay Fines and Fees Voucher at any NLCB Lotto booth and then use it to pay online via the CourtPay portal.

Persons without access to an internet enabled device can go to any court location or Virtual Access Customer Centre (VACC) to use the Judiciary’s public kiosks.

Please note that those persons who pay traffic tickets which they got before May 26, 2020, and have not yet paid, will only pay 50% of their ticket if they pay by July 31, 2023.

Outstanding mask and/or safe zone fines (Public Health Fixed Penalties) issued before May 1, 2023 must also be paid by July 31, 2023.

Non-payment of these fines by the above-mentioned dates can result in heavier penalties.

The new payment mechanisms offer a simple accessible way to pay.

The first-ever Caribbean Firearms Study, launched last week at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain, not only pointed to the high rates of violence in the region “primarily associated with gangs and exacerbated by the availability and use of illicit firearms”, but also highlighted the vulnerability of young people.

A $14.5 million commercial loan was granted to Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings by Venture Credit Union (VCU) in November 2017, which was more than four times the credit union’s permitted lending limit.

A MOTION for a retrial by businessman Steve Ferguson and former government minister Brian Kuei Tung, in relation to their conduct with regard to construction of the Piarco International Airport terminal, has been shot down by a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge.

In the face of attacks from critics of her leadership saying she is past her prime, politically unattractive and unable to beat the People’s National Movement (PNM), Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says these detractors should set aside their selfishness.

This is because at present the people of the country are not really living, they are barely surviving, and this must be changed, she says.

