Tempered flared and a 'cuss out' allegedly happened as tensions grew on the United National Congress (UNC) internal election day.
UNC councillor for Aranguez/Warner Village Amit Sooknanan claimed that UNC leadership contender Vasant Bharath told him to "F*** off" after he (Sooknanan) confronted Bharath about wearing a Tshirt with his "Lotus" voting symbol on it.
There are two slates the Lotus team by Bharath and the Star team led by incumbent leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Bharath categorically denied that he cursed Sooknanan and said it was the Star members who were behaving badly.
Sooknanan speaking to the Express by phone said just before 8 a.m. he went into the Aranguez Community Centre at Mehalal Street where he saw Bharath wearing a UNC jersey with the lotus symbol.
He said he immediately confronted Bharath and told him he can't do that and he also alerted the presiding officer.
" I told Mr Bharath that what he is doing is wrong and to avoid any issue I told him let us both exit the polling station," he said.
Sooknanan claimed Bharath began "throwing slangs".
He said Bharath left the but returned shortly after with his wife who was also wearing the lotus symbol.
Sooknanan said he confronted Bharath again and reiterated he cannot be wearing symbols and influencing votes.
"He cursed me when he came outside, I told him he should know better being a senior member of the UNC, he pulled down his mask and told me to F*** off" said Sooknanan.
He said at this point tensions increased and members of the Star team did become rowdy as Bharath threw insults.
"I had to hold back a lot of people because they wanted to fight and confront this abuse," he said.
Sooknanan said he is disappointed that Bharath would behave in such a manner as he's aspiring to lead the party.
Bharath said the sequence of events as outlined by Sooknanan are not true.
"I didn't curse him. I was there this morning and they started to make a lot of noise regarding me wearing my Lotus T-shirt and I said to them there's nothing either in the UNC Constitution of the party nor in the election rules that prohibits anyone from wearing anything. I could wear red, green, blue, a short with a horse... there is nothing that prevents us from wearing it and they started to get on," said Bharath in a telephone interview with the Express.
He said he never used expletives but he did indicate that he was not breaking any rules by wearing the Lotus symbol.
Bharath said it was the Star team who became confrontational.
"They were starting to misbehave and get on and started to shout in the background and so on. I continued to speak to the media and then afterwards I walked off, of course I didn't curse him but I may have said to him 'look this is why the PNM is in this condition that it is in' and that's it," he said.