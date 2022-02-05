Citizens are again being reminded to exercise caution with sales that are organised via social media platforms.
They are urged to either conduct sales in an open area, near a police station, or even at the police station in a specific jurisdiction, to ensure their safety.
This comes after a 41-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in San Juan on Tuesday afternoon after arranging to purchase a TV that was listed for sale on Facebook.
The victim told police that at about 3 p.m., he arranged to meet with a man unknown to him at Calvary Hill, San Juan, to purchase a 65-inch Samsung television for $3,500.
However, upon arriving at the agreed-upon location, he was confronted by two men.
One of the men pulled a gun and announced a hold-up.
They then relieved the victim of his cash, as well as his cellular phone and other items of value.
The suspects then ordered the victim to turn around and walk out of the area.
The suspect complied with the instructions and was not harmed.
Upon reaching a safe distance away he raised an alarm and was taken to the police.