Police are once again pleading with citizens to be careful when making arrangements to meet persons for sales from social media sites.
The latest reminder comes after a 28-year-old man was robbed in Port of Spain at gunpoint on Sunday morning.
The victim told police that at about 7.15 a.m. on Sunday, he made communication with someone from Facebook Marketplace who advertised a Samsung 32-inch Smart TV for $900.
Around 1.45 p.m. that day, the victim arrived at the arranged location, along Park Street in Port of Spain, in the vicinity of Republic Bank, when he met the purported seller.
The man was holding a TV, however, the victim observed that it was not the same TV that was advertised on Facebook.
He informed the suspect of such, and it was then that he was confronted from behind by two other men, one holding what appeared to be a firearm.
The victim was then relieved of $1,300 in cash that he had on his person, as well as two cellphones.
All three suspects then fled the scene.
The victim raised an alarm, and luckily, a police vehicle passed at about the same time. The officers were given descriptions of the suspects, and within minutes, they were able to detain one of the men a short distance away.
The suspect was taken to the Central Police Station in Port of Spain where he was questioned.
The Express was told that arrests are imminent for the other two men.