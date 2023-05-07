Facebook

The criminals hiding behind fake profile on Facebook messenger, have found another victim.

This woman was convinced that she could buy new things from Courts Megastore at a bargain price.

The woman told police that that having seen an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace for appliances at half price at Courts Megastore, she sent a message via Facebook Messenger and was told to contact a number for further information.

The victim called the number and had a conversation with someone who said his name was Kevin and that he is a supervisor at the said store and was buying scratch and dent items under the counter at specially reduced prices.

The victim made arrangements to purchase a fridge and a stove together valued $5,000.

On Saturday, she went to Courts Mega Store as advised by Kevin, where she met the suspect who gave his name as Brandon. The victim handed over $5,000 to the suspect and was told to walk down to the back of the building by the loading bay to collect the items. Sometime thereafter, having not received any items, she made enquiries in the store and was informed that there is no Kevin or Brandon working there.

