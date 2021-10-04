WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have all gone down in a major outage.
It happened at around midday today.
The three apps – which are all owned by Facebook, have stopped working.
Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.
Visitors to the Facebook website are seeing an error page or a message that their browser could not connect.
The WhatsApp and Instagram apps continued to work, but did not show new content, including any messages sent or received during the problems.
On Twitter, WhatsApp stated "We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.
Thanks for your patience!"