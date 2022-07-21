Police are once again calling on citizens to be mindful of sales from persons they met via social media sites.
This latest reminder comes after a 27-year-old man, from Tobago, was robbed at gunpoint of $20,000 in Curepe.
According to police reports, the victim had met a man on Facebook who posted that he had a vehicle for sale.
The victim made arrangements to meet the suspect at Royal Castle for 3.45 p.m. on Monday.
However, when the victim arrived at the area, he was told that he would have to go to McLeod Street to collect the car.
While walking to the nearby location, the suspect was approached by a second individual who pulled out a gun and robbed the 27-year-old at gunpoint.
The armed suspect and the “potential seller” then fled the scene on foot.
The man made a report, and St Joseph police visited the area.