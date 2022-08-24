Facebook thief nabbed

A 22-year-old man is expected to be placed on identification parades today, in connection with reports that he would rob persons who came to purchase items that were listed on social media sites such as Facebook.
The suspect, who is from Barataria, was held on Saturday afternoon during a sting operation which involved officers of the San Juan and Morvant Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The officers responded to a posting on social media and agreed to meet the individual in San Juan on Saturday.
The man was supposed to bring a television to the officers for sale.
However, when he arrived, he did not have the item.
He took the cash from the undercover officers and informed them he would return “soon” with a receipt book.
However, as he attempted to leave, the suspect was held.
Police told the Express this was the modus operandi for the suspect, who would advertise a variety of items for sale on social media sites. He would either leave with the cash, or rob persons further by asking them to go to a secluded location.
On at least one occasion, he allegedly used a gun.
The man is facing six charges of larceny trick, and one offence of robbery with aggravation. Police said he stole at least $3,000 from one victim and as much as $9,000 from another.