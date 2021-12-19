Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Roshan Parasram says a facility in Central Trinidad is to be established for mass storage of people who die of Covid-19.
He said yesterday the site is to be set up through collaboration with the Funeral Homes Association and Ministry of Health.
Speaking at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Parasram disclosed that the site, which is to be located in Freeport, should be opened soon, in addition to sites at different funeral agencies for storage of the deceased.
“It is a necessary step and a step that we have been putting off from the Ministry of Health, for as long as we could,” he said.
The establishment of the site is to be done through the Ministry of Health, the Chief Public Health Inspector and the Director of Veterinary Public Health.
The country yesterday recorded the highest number of deaths within a 24-hour period, with 33—bringing the total to 2,560 fatalities since the pandemic started.
In her clinical update, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said trends over the past 61 days showed that there continued to be severely and critically ill patients coming into hospitals too late for effective treatment.
Abdool-Richards said there were a large number of deferrals, denied admissions and refusals when the GMRTT ambulance services were contacted to a patient’s home.
She said that about 90 per cent of the people with poor outcomes in the A&E departments and hospitals were unvaccinated.
“The parameters that support the system such as ambulances, human resources and equipment continue to be stretched. On behalf of every frontline worker, the Health team continues to request that the population please take up this offer of vaccination. We are trying our utmost best to be resilient, but every day we are stretched more,” she said.
Up to yesterday morning, there were 202 patients across ten accident and emergency departments in the parallel healthcare system, in addition to the 732 in the system, totalling 934 severely and critically ill Covid-19 positive patients in the healthcare system.
There are 38 intensive care patients in the accident and emergency system, many of whom are too ill and too unstable to be moved even when a bed becomes available, she said.
“Furthermore, 90 per cent of the patients who we have seen in the ICU are not fully vaccinated, both in the A&E departments and across our hospitals in the parallel healthcare system,” she said.
Abdool-Richards said the bed-occupancy level was at 81 per cent (85 per cent in Trinidad and 54 per cent in Tobago), with the highest occupancy levels in the ICU.
“Today, our ICU levels are at 97 per cent, and on a daily basis we attempt to scale resources up to deal with the increase in demand for patient care,” she said.
In his epidemiology update, Dr Avery Hinds said there was still on an upward trend in the daily number of positive Covid-19 cases.
Dr Hinds said in the first two weeks of December, there had been an increasing number of cases with the totals higher than the weeks in November.
He said the majority of the positive cases were in the 25-49 age group, and more than two-thirds of fatalities in the over 60 age group.
There were also fatalities in the younger population with the deaths of infants and in the under 15 age group.
“This is another cause for concern because there is rapid spread to younger age groups,” Hinds noted.