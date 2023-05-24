Failing Sanjay

The story of mentally ill Sanjay Rambharose, the orphan who lived on the roadway near the scene of his mother’s death, sparked an outpouring of love and help from Government ministers, businessmen and ordinary citizens.
But the nationwide plan to improve Sanjay’s tormented life did not last long and the burden of caring for the 26-year-old man returned to his maternal uncle, Dave Mahabir.
Mahabir reached out to a relative for assistance in caring for Sanjay and it was during a visit to that home in Marabella last month, Sanjay ran away.
He has not been seen since and Mahabir is seeking the public’s assistance again – this time to find Sanjay.
Mahabir was reunited with Sanjay last December – after he was found sitting in the scrubs along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Claxton Bay.
Following an article in the Express, Minister of Social Services Donna Cox intervened and a social worker was assigned to Sanjay’s case.
Mahabir said businessmen volunteered to secure Sanjay’s home and some good Samaritans dropped off food supplies and clothing.
“The social worker asked that I get Sanjay to a clinic, I did that. They also spoke about placing him in a home. But after a few weeks, everyone stopped calling and Sanjay was forgotten again. It became difficult for me so I asked a relative to help on some days. I sent him Marabella and he ran away,” he said.
Since then, Mahabir has been searching for Sanjay. A missing person report was filed.
Anyone with information on Sanjay’s whereabouts can contact 800-TIPS, 555, 999 or 911.