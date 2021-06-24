POLICE are probing an incident where a man allegedly impersonated a police officer and was allegedly caught driving police vehicle that was at a junkyard.
The man was confronted by police as he escorted two trucks from a transportation company.
A police report said that around 11.20 a.m. Sgt Mohammed attached to the Tableland Police Station received information that a marked police vehicle was escorting two large trucks from a well-known company.
Sgt Mohammed, Cpl Harrypersad and a party of officers from the Tableland Police Station spotted the vehicle along the Naparima Mayaro Road and observed the driver wearing plainclothes.
Police intercepted the vehicle and questioned the driver, who allegedly gave his name as PC Ramroop attached to Aranguez police station.
However, upon request for his police identification card he drove off the marked police car.
Officers intercepted it a short distance away and the driver was detained.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a driver's permit bearing a picture which bore a likeness to the driver.
The driver’s permit also bore the name of a man, aged 24, of St John’s Road, Avocat, which the suspect allegedly admitted was his identification information.
Police also found in the car a fleet card and a gas invoice dated June 24, 2021.
The man was taken into custody and the marked police vehicle impounded at the station.
Police took statements from both truck drivers.
Investigations revealed that the police vehicle bore the correct registration number.
Crime scene investigators were expected to conduct a forensic examination of the police vehicle.
ASP Jaikaran is continuing investigations.