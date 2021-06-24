squad

The suspect was caught driving this vehicle.

POLICE are probing an incident where a man allegedly impersonated a police officer and was allegedly caught driving police vehicle that was at a junkyard.

The man was confronted by police as he escorted two trucks from a transportation company.

A police report said that around 11.20 a.m. Sgt Mohammed attached to the Tableland Police Station received information that a marked police vehicle was escorting two large trucks from a well-known company.

Sgt Mohammed, Cpl Harrypersad and a party of officers from the Tableland Police Station spotted the vehicle along the Naparima Mayaro Road and observed the driver wearing plainclothes.

Police intercepted the vehicle and questioned the driver, who allegedly gave his name as PC Ramroop attached to Aranguez police station.

However, upon request for his police identification card he drove off the marked police car.

Officers intercepted it a short distance away and the driver was detained.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a driver's permit bearing a picture which bore a likeness to the driver.

The driver’s permit also bore the name of a man, aged 24, of St John’s Road, Avocat, which the suspect allegedly admitted was his identification information.

Police also found in the car a fleet card and a gas invoice dated June 24, 2021.

The man was taken into custody and the marked police vehicle impounded at the station.

Police took statements from both truck drivers.

Investigations revealed that the police vehicle bore the correct registration number.

Crime scene investigators were expected to conduct a forensic examination of the police vehicle.

ASP Jaikaran is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+4
FRIGHTFUL FIND

FRIGHTFUL FIND

Was a jailbreak in the making?

The question is being asked following the frightening discovery of three firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, as well as a quantity of C4 explosives on Wednesday night in the vicinity of the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

The find was made by officers of the Special Operations Response Team as well as the National Security Special Operations Group (NSSOG), with assistance from the Northern Division.

No-confidence motion in Deyalsingh today

No-confidence motion in Deyalsingh today

The House of Representatives will debate a motion of no confidence in Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh at 1.30 p.m. today.

The Opposition motion is filed in the name of Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran. The Health Minister is expected to speak.

The motion is unusually short. It reads, “Whereas the Minister of Health has persistently demonstra­ted his inability to effectively undertake his duties in the health sector for the welfare of our citizens, be it resolved that this House express its lack of confidence in the Minister of Health and call for his immediate resignation.”

3 accused of rape denied bail

3 accused of rape denied bail

BAIL has been denied to three men accused of raping a woman earlier this month.

One of the men was the woman’s ex-husband and the father of her children.

The three appeared virtually before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor yesterday and were remanded into prison custody.

Based on provisions of the Bail Amendment Act, the three will have to remain in custody for at least 120 days.

Lotto agents: Allow us to accept bill payments

Lotto agents: Allow us to accept bill payments

LOTTO agents are placing all their bets on being allowed to offer their services for bill-paying customers and cellphone top-ups.

So said Trinidad and Tobago Lotto Agents Association (TTLAA) president Allen Campbell, who told the Express yesterday the agents are hopeful that at the Covid-19 news conference tomorrow Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will announce that at least 1,200 Lotto agents will be allowed to open in order to allow persons to pay their bills, along with being able to purchase phone cards.

Bus driver who walked away from home

Bus driver who walked away from home

Be on the lookout for pensioner Kenrick Titus and help save his life by contacting the police.

The 73-year-old father of Boodoosingh Lane, Rousillac suffers with Alzheimer’s disease, has been missing since April 2019 and has been spotted on four occasions — once near the PTSC bus terminus in Port of Spain, then eight months ago at King’s Wharf, San Fernando, within walking distance from the transit terminus.

Recommended for you