St Clair police are searching for an armed man who robbed the Haagen Daaz ice-cream shop in Maraval last night.

The suspect allegedly entered the store at about 9.30 pm, while three workers were still present, under the presence he was a customer.

However, he walked up to the cashier and raised his jersey.

Tucked in his waist, police were told, was a firearm.

HE announced a hold up and relieved the victims of the cash from the cashier, as well as from a deposit bag in the storage room.

An estimated $7,000 in cash was taken.

The suspect also relieved the workers of their cash and valuables.

He was last seen running along Saddle Road.

No one was injured.

