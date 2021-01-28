St Clair police are searching for an armed man who robbed the Haagen Daaz ice-cream shop in Maraval last night.
The suspect allegedly entered the store at about 9.30 pm, while three workers were still present, under the presence he was a customer.
However, he walked up to the cashier and raised his jersey.
Tucked in his waist, police were told, was a firearm.
HE announced a hold up and relieved the victims of the cash from the cashier, as well as from a deposit bag in the storage room.
An estimated $7,000 in cash was taken.
The suspect also relieved the workers of their cash and valuables.
He was last seen running along Saddle Road.
No one was injured.