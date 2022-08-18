A MAN who pretended to be a customer awaiting an order at a fast food outlet robbed the cashier at gunpoint.
The cashier was at Robin’s Fried Chicken Outlet along the Naparima-Mayaro Road, Princes Town, around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday conducting sales when a man entered and placed an order. While it was being prepared, he pulled out a gun from his pants waist.
He ordered the cashier to hand over money and the 21-year-old complied, giving him the cash from the evening’s sales which amounted to $2,000. The man left, escaping on foot, along King Street, Princes Town.
Officers from the Princes Town Police Station responded to the report. Constable Regis is continuing investigations.