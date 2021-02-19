THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has stated that the men in a video purporting to be members of the Financial Investigations Branch are imposters.
They have asked the public to bring to them any information on these men who were seen in a widely circulated video accosting a man and inquiring about his finances, and stating that he was under arrest for fraud and corruption charges.
Superintendent of the FIB Wendell Lucas in an interview on TV6's Beyond the Tape programme on Thursday, stated that the men were not from the FIB unit, nor the manner in which they were seen conducting
themselves was how the FIB handles their investigations.
Lucas said, "I was appalled when I heard the FIB being used by this person who in my respectful view is an imposter. I was completely appalled. I want to state categorically that those persons in that video are not members of the FIB, they do not represent the FIB and quite frankly, that is not how the FIB operates."
"The personnel of the FIB do not attire themselves like that. The FIB do not accost persons like that. That is not how we operate. The FIB is a professional police unit and we pride ourselves on a high level of professionalism. Under no circumstances you would see FIB officers being portrayed in the manner that those persons are being portrayed in that video", said Lucas
Lucas stated that uniformed police officers accompany FIB offices on their operations.
"We are an investigative department, any exercise or operation that we have to conduct will at all times involve uniformed officers from the TTPS", said the FIB superintendent.
A video circulating on social media shows two men purporting to be members of the FIB of the TTPS "patting down" a man, and telling him that he was under arrest.
The victim was in the street and made to face a wall, his hands behind his back, while two men, search his person.
One of the men, who wore a black ski mask and a badge which appeared as a TTPS badge, identified himself on the video as constable George of FIB.
The victim is told to spread his feet and made to face the wall, while one of the men held him firmly by his shoulder.
"Constable George" asked the man if he knows what he is being arrested for, and if he has anything illegal on his person, to which the man replied, "No I don't".
"Constable George" then asked, "Where you get all this money from" to which the man replied, "Sir, I have no answers for that".
The fake constable then told the victim that he had been under surveillance for some time, and that he was under arrest for several counts of fraud and corruption.
"You listening? You lock up, come. Bring him, bring him", the fake constable said.
The TTPS is asking anyone with information on these individuals is asked to make a report to the police or via the TTPS App or the Online Reporting platform on the TTPS website.