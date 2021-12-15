A woman who allegedly swindled money out of her victims whom she promised honeymoon packages, Carnival costumes and furniture has been granted bail by a Justice of the Peace.
Stephanie Sampson, 29, of St James, appeared in court for four offences of larceny in the sum of $16,100.
Sampson, also called Renee Spinger, was granted bail in the sum of $40,000 with a surety, when she appeared virtually before a Justice of the Peace on December 10.
In the first instance, a woman reported that on May 13, 2018, she made arrangements with Sampson, who allegedly purported to be a representative of a hotel and was in a position to book two nights’ reservations on behalf of the hotel.
The victim allegedly paid the accused $2,600, but upon arrival on her wedding night at the hotel, the woman discovered there was no arrangements on her behalf, and Sampson was not employed at the hotel.
The woman reported the incident on December 5 and Sampson was charged by PC Lalloo.
In the second instance, another woman reported to police that she allegedly paid Sampson $4,500 which represented a down payment for three Yuma Vibe Mas costumes.
The victim was led to believe that the woman was employed at the Yuma Vibe Mas Band and the costumes were to be delivered for the 2019 Carnival period.
The costumes were not delivered as promised, and efforts to recover the money proved futile.
It was later discovered that Sampson was not employed at the Yuma Vibe Mas Band.
In the third incident, according to a police report on November 23, a woman alleged that she paid Sampson $4,500 on September 2, and $4,500 on September 7, for home appliances, after Sampson advertised on social media she was in a position to acquire items at discounted prices from furniture stores, streaming services, Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and other institutions.
The items were to be collected within three weeks.
However, attempts to secure the items or obtain a refund proved futile.
WPC Harry investigated with the assistance of the Western Division Task Force, the Criminal Investigation Department, and the Fraud Squad.
Sampson was charged with two counts of larceny trick and two counts of larceny.
As part of her bail conditions, she must surrender her passport, have no contact with the victims and report to the St James Police station weekly.
The cases were scheduled for hearing next at Port of Spain Magistrate on December 16.