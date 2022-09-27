A man pretending to be a patient seeking assistance at a medical institution in San Fernando robbed an employee of the institution of gold jewellery on Tuesday, police said.
The incident shortly after 11 a.m., when the man turned up at the Southern Medical Clinic (SMC) in Dr Rupert Indar Senior Street.
A senior police officer of the Southern Police Division told the Express that the man walked into a waiting room area of the SMC.
The man complained to an employee of having a pain in his stomach and that he needed medical assistance.
Moments later, the man snatched a pair of beras, valued $20,000, off the wrist of a female employee.
The thief ran out of the building and escaped via Lower High Street, police said.
A report was made to the San Fernando CID and a team of officers under Sgt Clint Williams responded.
Police officers patrolled the area searching for the perpetrator but no one was arrested.
Sgt Williams is continuing investigations.