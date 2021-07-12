An Avocat man was who allegedly caught driving a police vehicle escorting trucking company vehicles has been slapped with several charges.
Satesh Ramsamooj, of St John's Road, was charged for the offences of stealing a police vehicle, impersonating a police officer, forgery of a document, uttering a forged document, and obtaining goods by false pretense.
Ramsamooj appeared in a virtual hearing before Port-of-Spain magistrate Maureen Gafoor.
The charges alleged that on June 24, officers of the Tableland Police Station stopped a marked police vehicle which was escorting two trucks along the Naparima Mayaro Road in Tableland.
Ramsamooj was allegedly the driver of the police vehicle and he allegedly told the officers his name was PC Ramroop.
The officers asked him to produce his police identification card, he allegedly attempted to escape.
Ramsamooj was arrested and taken into police custody.
Officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) were contacted and police investigations alleged that the suspect had lied about his identity and the police vehicle had been stolen.
Further investigations also allegedly revealed that Ramsamooj was not a police officer and had no permission to keep and drive a marked police vehicle.
It was also found that the vehicle had a false number plate.
Ramsamooj was charged on June 29 with the offences by Cpl Smith of PSB, following advice received by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard SC on that same date.
Ramsamooj was denied bail and the matter was adjourned to July 26.