A MAYARO taxi driver who admitted to making a false report of robbery to police has been fined $700 by a Mayaro magistrate.
Clive Parmesar, 53, pleaded guilty to the offence in a virtual hearing before magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey, and was allowed three months to pay the fine.
A police report on the incident stated that on Wednesday at around 3.30 p.m. Parmesar went to the Mayaro CID and reported that he was robbed by a man pretending to be a male passenger.
He reported that at around 2.50 p.m. while proceeding to Mayaro Junction the passenger requested to be dropped off at Beaumount Road.
The taxi driver reported that the passenger held a knife to his neck and robbed him of $240, a Nokia cell phone valued $500 and a gold Berra value $5,000.
The ‘robber’ then ran off and escaped on the beach front.
Sgt Mohammed, Cpl Dowarka, PCs Meighoo and PC Sarabjit interviewed several people, recorded statements and obtained camera footage at several locations.
Police said that no useful information nor camera footage was obtained to support the report made by Parmesar.
A medical report obtained by police showed that Parmesar had no injuries, police said.
Officers spoke further to Parmesar who confessed that he gave the items to a female friend and was not robbed.
As a result, PC Sarabjit charged Parmesar for the offence of making a false report.