THREE men accused of raping a Venezuelan woman appeared before the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Two of them were denied bail and remanded into prison custody while the third was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 to be approved.
The men, Joel Jaamal Williams, of Chase Village, Freeport, along with Joshua Ramlakhan and Terence Lyndon, both of Bank Village, Carapichaima, stood before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie.
None of the accused was called upon to plead as the charge was laid indictably. Ramlakhan was the only one able to secure bail while bail was denied to Williams and Lyndon.
They were charged with raping the woman on October 13 last year after she got into a vehicle believing it was a legitimate taxi.
The crime was alleged to have taken place after the woman got into the car at Isaac Junction, Couva. She was then taken to a savannah and allegedly raped by the three in a room in the pavilion.