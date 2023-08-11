“If you live by the gun, you will die by the gun.”
This was the warning of a D’Abadie resident yesterday when the Express visited the community following the killing of 18-year-old Kerdell Wint.
Wint, of Sammand Drive, Red Hill, D’Abadie, was one of two people who attempted to rob a bar in D’Abadie on Wednesday night.
Unknown to them, one of their intended victims, a businessman, was the holder of a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) and had his licensed weapon on him.
Wint and his accomplice, who is also 18 and from the same community, were both shot in the incident.
Wint died at the scene, while his friend remained a patient at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope up to late yesterday.
Police reports said that around 9.10 p.m. on Wednesday a group of men, including the 56-year-old licensed firearm holder, were playing Scrabble at Leela’s Bar at Piarco Old Road, when two masked men entered the establishment and proceeded to relieve patrons of their personal belongings.
They also took money from the cashier.
The armed suspect repeatedly pointed the firearm at the 56-year-old old.
The businessman was able to secure his licensed weapon, confronted the robbers, and discharged his weapon in the direction of the two men, hitting them both.
Eleven of the 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition in his gun were fired.
The robbers’ firearm was immediately secured and the police were notified.
A team of officers, led by ASP Pitt and Sgt Camacho, responded to the report.
However, by the time they arrived, Wint had died.
The second suspect was taken to the Arima Hospital for treatment, before being transferred to the Mt Hope hospital.
His condition was said to be stable last night.
Poor decision
When the Express visited the community yesterday, residents of the community lamented the death of the 18-year-old.
They did not blame the man who shot him for defending himself.
A resident who gave his name as Carl said: “I am not going to say he (Wint) was a saint. But he had so much potential. It’s hard for me to see that he would have gotten himself in the company of certain people, and because of a bad choice made, that his entire future is gone.
“I’m not blaming the man who shot him at all. In this day and age, you can never be too careful, and you never know what the intent of someone who picks up a gun will be. With all these home invasions and murders going on, if you have the means to defend yourself then you should.
“As far as I am concerned, if you pick up a gun, then you have to be ready for all consequences. So, I don’t blame that man at all. I’m just talking about that boy. It’s hard to know that some poor decisions on his part has led to him not having a future. Because he was not an evil boy at all. He would have just fallen into the wrong crowd.”
No one was at Wint’s home when the Express visited yesterday afternoon.