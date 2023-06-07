Repairing the family is one of the keys to reducing crime.
So says Aranjuez Government Primary School principal Nigel Clarke.
The school hosted a march two Sundays ago to highlight the importance of the role families play in society.
The march started at the Aranjuez Savannah, along the Aranjuez Main Road heading south on Boundary Road, across Satar Street, Johnny King Road and culminating in a family day.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Clarke said the aim of the awareness march was to bring families together and show the community the importance of family.
“Families are so important to society because they are the foundation society is built upon. The values of the families will be reflected in society at large. Through the walk, we were able to successfully reinforce this. The aim is to bring the family together and strengthen the family unit, as we believe it is the most important tool we have in combating crime,” Clarke said.
He added, “There has been a breakdown in family values, and we want to establish the importance of the family to society. We want the community to understand that what you do as a family and the values you establish are what break down or build up society.”
Clarke stressed the importance of pupils learning good values and character.
“We want our pupils and parents to understand what good family values are, and we are trying to build on this through the Ministry of Education’s VCCE (Values, Character, Citizenship and Education) programme. This is one of the subjects on the new curriculum that we take very seriously because, through this initiative, we are able to shape the minds of our pupils by helping them to understand value, respect, caring, and responsibility,” he said. “We thought that marching would be an excellent and tangible way of reinforcing the values that we teach daily at school. That of caring, respect, citizenship and responsibility, for example. We also believe it will send a message to the criminals in society that we oppose the upsurge of crime in the community as well as in the country generally.”
Clarke plans to make the walk an annual event on the school’s calendar.
“We hope to build on the culture of peace that we have been nurturing at the school while establishing and maintaining good relationships with our stakeholders. The main objective, however, is always moulding the young minds of our students and instilling values that will make them productive members of society,” he said.