The families had united outside the gates of Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited in Pointe-a-Pierre praying for a miracle that their loved ones are returned alive.
Among them was the sister of diver Yusuff Henry.
Her 32-year-old brother is among the four underwater welders sucked into the pipeline off Pointe-a-Pierre last Friday.
Afeifha Henry had been sitting with the family members of all four men outside the compound of Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited waiting on answers.
Henry said, "My first and second brother died in December, 16 days apart. I cannot lose another brother. It is just Yusuff and myself and he promised to look after me. I am praying for him to be alive inside that pipeline and that he comes back to us."
Henry said her brother is a father of four, two boys and two girls, and works hard to care for them.
He has been a diver for seven years, she said, and loved his job.
"He is energetic and full of life. And he was just getting over that trauma we went through in December. I am the last child and he told me to call him any time and he will make it possible. I cannot begin to explain how my mother is feeling. She cannot go through this again, nit another son," she said.
Henry said her family went to the company on Friday seeking answers but none is forthcoming.
"We will stay here with these other families and wait until these men are back with us," she said.
Kazim Ali Jr is the son of Kazim Ali, owner of LMSC Limited, the company contracted by Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited to conduct maintenance on a 36-inch undersea pipeline off Pointe-a-Pierre on Friday.
Ali, a father of one, entered the water with four other to capture footage of the operation, the Express was told. He is in his 30s.
The San Fernando based company provides project management, engineering design, procurement and construction services inclusive of diving-related underwater services and marine logistics support.
The Express was told that Ali had entered the pipeline about 10 minutes before the men were sucked inside at around 2.30pm. "He is also a diver but he went in to get footage of the work. So he went inside about 10 minutes before. He is an outgoing, very energetic and well loved man," a friend said.