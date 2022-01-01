couva hospital

The Couva Hospital. Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Fyzabad Member of Parliament Dr Lackram Bodoe has issued a call for the Government, via the Ministry of Health, to immediately improve its level of communication with the relatives of Covid-19 patients.

In a news release yesterday, Bodoe said timely and adequate communication with the relatives and/or next of kin of ill patients is the cornerstone of good medical practice.

“The fear and anxiety experienced by the loved ones of sick patients has been heightened in this Covid-19 pandemic. Relatives often fear the worse when their loved ones are admitted to any public health facility with a diagnosis of Covid-19, with many of them wondering whether they will receive adequate and appropriate care. The article entitled ‘Have a heart for our loved ones’ in today’s Express newspaper hits the nail on the head,” the MP stated.

Bodoe said the recent expose by a doctor working at the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), that there is insufficient medical staff and supplies to properly treat with patients in the Covid tents at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope, would have added to the anxiety of relatives.

He noted that the shortage of nurses and poor working conditions of nurses, as highlighted by the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association, only compound the issue.

“There are daily stories of relatives not even knowing in which Covid facility their loved ones are housed. Getting timely information on the medical condition of their loved ones is also a challenge in many instances for relatives. In many cases, even when patients die, this information is late in being communicated to relatives.”

Bodoe said while he accepts that the confidential and sensitive nature of medical information is best communicated to relatives by a healthcare professional, what cannot be accepted are the long delays experienced by many persons in getting updates on their loved ones.

“I call upon the Government to engage the many unemployed doctors in our country to not only assist the currently overworked and stressed doctors in providing clinical care for patients, but also to assist in the communication process with relatives,” said Bodoe.

He recommended that more IT (information technology) professionals should be engaged in order to create a more people-responsive patient information and communication system to treat with this issue in a more humane manner.

“It is appalling that the Minister of Health has been unable to implement a proper system for timely communication of medical information to relatives almost two years into the pandemic. The Government needs to fix this now. Surely the suffering, anxious and frustrated relatives of those afflicted with Covid-19 deserve better,” Bodoe stated.

