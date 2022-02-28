Without mentioning the widely condemned media conference held by Paria management Sunday night, Energy Minister Stuart Young hosted his own press conference this morning to say an independent investigation would be done to determine how four men became entombed in a crude oil pipeline last Friday.
Multinational energy companies Shell and BP will have representatives on the probe team.
But there will be no union or family representative on the investigation panel.
Up to this morning, the families were still gathered outside Paria's Pointe a Pierre facility, speaking about their loves ones being found alive.
This, as recovery operations commenced last night to extract the men's bodies while family members sit in a shed outside the Pointe-a-Pierre facility still hoping their loved ones would be found alive.
Young said he had visited the site on Saturday, spoken with management and met the grieving families.
He said contrary to what was said by volunteers and family members that nothing was immediately done to rescue the men, a risk assessment was initially conducted and decision made based on those findings.
The TT Coast Guard did not attempt to rescue the men, he confirmed, based on that risk assessment.
He said of his visit, "I insisted that they must remain focused on the operation, forget the distractions, you have a job to do, you have the full green light from government from the moment it happened to use the resources," he said.
Young said he was informed that the men were conducting maintenance work on the pipelines, changing nuts and repairing a leak.
"This was done successfully over the past week. On Friday, they were doing the testing of the work and removal of two flanges to prevent liquids from coming out. The four were working on it, Boodram was a rescue diver," he said.
Young said he was told something happened while conducting the operation which created a suction sucking in the divers.
He showed a diagram of the pipeline showing two risers connecting a 1,200-foot pipeline along the sea bed.
Young said during the rescue operation two sets of remotely operated underwater vehicles were sent in but were prevented far along the pipeline as the men's air tanks and other pieces of equipment had been stuck.
He said the task was "not simple" and divers could not simply go into the pipeline and rescue the men. And external experts were called in for consultation, he said, to find the best option to get past the obstacles.
Young said the investigation will analyse what happened before the job and during the operation. A critical analysis will be conducted on what happened following the incident. The committee will also provide recommendations and identify gaps in the operation.
Asked why no divers entered the water, although volunteers were able to go in and saved one of the men, Young said, "I will not speculate, the experts did risk assessment and took decisions that it was too risky. A judgement call was made that an additional person going in was not the best option."
The four missing divers have been identified as: Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr. Christoher Boodram, the rescue diver, was rescued and is in hospital.
Energy and crisis communications experts say the way in which Paria’s executive team Newman George, Collin Piper and Mushtaq Mohammed spoke about the company’s response to the incident, showed an absence of empathy and understanding of what families were enduring.
Young said that “It is apparent that on the communication side, it did not go as it should have" and he had directed and asked Paria that there be communication with the families and also the population.
As of midday today, the family were still sitting in the old bus shed, waiting.