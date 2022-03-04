Wiping away tears, grief-stricken matriarch Elvira Moses accepted a steady stream of condolences and hugs from family members and well-wishers at the funeral of her daughter, Nicole Moses, yesterday at the St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, St James.
She sat on a chair close to her daughter’s coffin, adorned with a blooming, white floral wreath.
Propped on his black cane, the family patriarch, Esau Moses, was a picture of anguish after losing his child.
They had come to celebrate the life of their daughter Nicole, who was killed on February 24 after bandits invaded her Cherry Crescent, Westmoorings, home.
Moses, 49, was fatally shot after rushing her two nephews to safety and attempting to flee into her home.
According to police, her brother, who was in the house and the holder of a licensed handgun, confronted the men and there was a shoot-out, during which the men were shot dead.
Resplendent in black, the majority of the mourners were overheard saying, “How tragic,” and, “Such a young, beautiful woman cut down in the prime of her life.”
Brothers Lawrence and Anthony Moses delivered the eulogy, and remembered their baby sister as an avid cricket fan, Carnival enthusiast, and someone brimming with business acumen.
She was hopelessly devoted to her mother Elvira, loved ones and friends. She was also hailed as a “hero” and a well integrated woman, “who had friends from all walks of life”.
Tributes galore
Lawrence Moses said: “She was the youngest of three, and spoilt. She attended St Theresa’s RC and Providence Girls’. She joined our father’s business and spent 20 years working there.
“She liked cricket. She knew the layout of the field. She would be jumping up and down in front the television.
“She loved Carnival. We would say, ‘You should have been a Carnival baby.’
“But the year Nicole was born (November 8, 1972) did not have any Carnival.
She would be playing mas on Monday and Tuesday. She loved Jouvert.”
Anthony Moses added: “She would do anything for mother. Take her to the hairdresser or grocery. Never complained. She would give anything to family and friends and not look for anything.”
Tributes also came from Maisaa Moses and Cathie Fitzwilliam.
Prayers were said by Matthew and Laurette Moses, Arielle Moses-Sirjoo and Giselle Moussa.
Her cousins in Syria sent a tribute in Arabic. Everyone recited Psalm 23 and the Lord’s Prayer, in honour of a remarkable woman.
Both siblings said: “We knew how you loved your nephews. They loved you, too. We love you, Nicole.”
‘No parent wants to bury their child’
Priests Fr Emmanuel Pierre and Fr Christopher Lumsden officiated at the service.
Pierre said, “It is okay to grieve, feel anger and celebrate Nicole’s life. She was kind and caring. Life is so fragile.”
He also said it was important to honour Nicole’s legacy by striving to live peacefully.
Empathising with her parents, Pierre said, “No parent wants to bury their child.”
The entrance hymn was “Power of Your Love”, and the recessional song was “You Will Be in My Heart”.
As he exited the church, president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud said: “It’s sad.”