The death of seven-year-old Asiah Josiah has left his family traumatised and devastated. The Express visited the child’s grandparents yesterday but they were unable to speak about the incident.
Asiah is suspected to have drowned in a swimming pool at the back of his grandparents’ home in Tableland on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police reports, his mother, 41-year-old Ayanna Josiah, had visited her parents’ home in Robert Village with her son on Tuesday.
Asiah, a primary school pupil, had gone to the back of the house to play.
The report stated that Josiah went to check on her son and in a matter of minutes found his body at the bottom of a swimming pool situated at the house’s exterior.
Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
“She checked on her son a few minutes later at 1.40 p.m. and discovered him at the bottom of a swimming pool at the back of the house.
He was pulled out of the pool and efforts were made to resuscitate him without success,” said the police report.
Emergency services were contacted and respondents attempted to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but to no avail.
The child was pronounced dead at the Princes Town District Hospital at 4.30 p.m. Tableland police are investigating.