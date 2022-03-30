Still grieving over the unsolved killing of one of their female relatives almost four years ago, the Farrow family of Williamsville is reliving the nightmare of the loss of another beloved relative found dead on Monday under similar mysterious circumstances.
Yesterday, members of the Farrow family gathered in mourning at the Morne Roche Road home of Roger Farrow, who was found dead one day after he went missing.
The family appeared stunned and traumatised as they believe he fell victim to a heinous crime, killed in similar fashion to his niece years earlier.
They said Roger, 59, a CEPEP employee and cricket umpire, was described as a quiet, peaceful person who loved sports and liming, and had no enemies.
He was a father of two daughters who live abroad, they said.
Family members recalled that on September 24, 2018, the body of Tricia Farrow, 44, was found three days after she went missing from her home at Hillview Drive, Bonne Aventure.
Her partially-decomposed body was found in an unoccupied house. She was hog-tied, her head bashed in, a belt wrapped around her neck, tied to a pipeline on the ground, and her pants pulled half-way down her legs,
She had been strangled, an autopsy found.
And on Monday, the Farrow family’s search for Roger ended with the discovery of his body at a lumber stockpile compound at Main Road, Morne Roche Road, Quarry Road, a few kilometres away from the homes of family members.
Roger’s semi-nude body was discovered near a bamboo grove, beneath a wooden pallet that was partially burnt.
A police report said that Roger’s left hand was beneath his abdomen, left foot bent and right foot outstretched.
The body was clad only in a long-sleeved green and black jersey.
Crime scene investigators retrieved his underwear on the ground near the body.
The grieving family members are awaiting the results of an autopsy expected to be done on Friday to find out how Roger died.
Never found
They also recalled the missing person case of Christine Samsoondar, a distant relative, of Poonah, who years ago was last seen in their community but was never found.
They appealed for stronger action from the police, to protect the community and to catch the perpetrator/s of the unsolved crimes.
“There seems to be a pattern here and we need to investigate these matters. Whoever carried out these acts must feel guilty. If we had put a stop to this before, this would not have today,” said Dwight Brizan, one of Roger’s nephews.
Brizan said Roger did not have enemies and did not interfere with anyone.
“This is not a crime of vengeance. This is a hate crime. Apparently, there is a serial killer around here. This place used to be a friendly neighbourhood. We cannot accept this,” he said.
Of Tricia’s unsolved killing, Brizan said family members were not satisfied that the case was properly investigated.
“There was never an arrest. The police did not come around and do an investigation. They need to shake down doors. This has to stop,” he said.
Brizan said he no longer felt safe in his community.
“My children cannot even go in the shop. I am afraid to go to work because I have to watch over my children. This is not right and something has to be done about this.”
He said it seemed that his family was targeted by criminals.
“This seems like a pattern. First, Tricia Farrow and then Roger Farrow. To me, this is a personal threat. My mother is a Farrow, so I have to watch out for her like a hawk,” he said.
One of Roger’s nieces, Domminic Coy, said that her uncle’s killing has devastated the family.
Coy said on Saturday night, Roger limed at a nearby bar and helped the owner close the business place before he walked home.
She said her uncle was expected to umpire at a cricket match on Sunday, at Brothers Road, but he did not turn up.
Coy said when relatives went to his ground floor apartment to drop food for him on Sunday, the door was open, but he was not there.
However, Roger’s wallet, watch, cellphone and other valuables were in the apartment, leading them to believe that he walked out of his home but did not intend to go far.
Later that evening when he did not return home, family members called around and began searching the community for him.
On Monday at around 8.30 a.m., a family member reported him missing to the Gasparillo police and relatives began to print flyers in the search for him.
At around 4.30 in the afternoon, his body was discovered by a contractor and two employees dropping off lumber at the stockpile yard.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, crime scene investigators and Gasparillo police responded.
Homicide detective Cpl Marsh is continuing investigations.