TWICE in the past 14 months the Bridgemohan family has had to flee from separate collapsing houses in Princes Town.
Meera Bridgemohan described their situation as tragic.
The Bridgemohans lost their first home, a four-bedroom, two-storey house, on August 21, 2020. “We saved nearly our entire life building it, and it crumbled last year,” she said.
On that occasion, Bridgemohan was at the Sahadath Road home with her three children. “That happened two o’clock in the morning... My husband was working overnight, and me and my three children were home and sleeping. I got up to (the sound of) a loud crack and I run outside, and above the boys’ room, the wall had a big crack against it.”
She roused the children. The youngest was then five years. “We ended up running out from the house. It was slant (and) within three days’ time it just simply gone down,” she said. The house was valued at over $1 million.
Bridgemohan said her brother-in-law moved out of his home next door and allowed the family of five to temporarily stay at his house. They moved in within a week’s time. “We say by the time we get through with the help (from State agencies) we would stay here for the while. We waited and waited, and kept on waiting,” she said.
It was, however, déjà vu for the family on Saturday, as Bridgemohan and the children again had to flee from a collapsing house—her brother-in-law’s.
That morning, her husband, Taradath Bridgemohan, saw a large space to the front of the structure as he headed to work, and predicted the house would collapse. She and the children began moving out their belongings. “From the time we were trying to move things out, concrete and thing started to fall. We lucky we didn’t get injured,” Meera Bridgemohan said. The house collapsed around 1 p.m.
She added, “Having lost (homes) twice in a year, it very hard. It’s very, very difficult knowing that we had something and knowing that it just simply disappear, just gone within seconds. I can’t explain how I feeling right now. It’s just tragic.”
Since the weekend, they have been staying across the road by Taradath Bridgemohan’s relatives. Meera, however, said the space is small and with her additional family, it is cramped.
“Right now I really need a house badly. We need a house to stay in right now... We need the children to be right through in class without interruptions. Right now we really need a house to go to,” she said.
Two of the children, ages 13 and six, are engaged in online classes, while the eldest, a 17-year-old who is preparing for the Caribbean Examinations Council exam, recently returned to school physically.
MP: No positive response
Member of Parliament for the area Michelle Benjamin said a family facing such a situation twice was not right. She said she wrote to several ministries when their first home collapsed.
“This situation has been highlighted to all the relevant ministers; Minister of Housing, Minister of Social Development, the Minister of Local Government and the Minister of Works and, to date, we’ve had no positive response. I’m pleading on behalf of Mr Bridgemohan and his wife, family, his kids, that the relevant authorities hear their cries and address the situation. They need a home,” she said.
She claimed there has been no assessment to the cause of the landslip. “We are unable to say what is the root cause of the landslip, but this is a local government road and the Minister of Local Government was informed. A site visit was supposed to be conducted on the Sahadath Road to address the situation since the major landslip had taken place on the Mandingo Road, and to date we are still waiting,” she said.
Benjamin had in her possession a copy of a letter sent last year to the Minister of Housing seeking emergency housing for the family. “We would have written asking for a home for Mr Bridgemohan, who is also a member of the Defence Force, pleading his case and his family’s case, so that they are addressed and that they are relocated out of this situation,” she added.
Meera Bridgemohan also said the relevant forms were completed with the National Commission for Self Help.
Anyone willing to assist the Bridgemohans can contact 328-4490.