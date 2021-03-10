The discovery of 17-year-old Christopher Cummings’s body was not the end his family expected to meet.
His body was found under roofing sheets near his home at Achong Trace, Tunapuna yesterday.
Speaking with the Express yesterday at the family’s home in Tunapuna, Crystal Cummings said her brother was a diabetic, and that she was expecting to hear he may have passed out somewhere because he had forgotten to take his insulin shot that day.
“Not this. I wasn’t expecting to hear that he died like this at all. I was expecting to hear that his sugar went low and he fell somewhere. Not that he got bullet.
“And then they covered him up in the field with some galvanise like a dead dog. That was not the call I was expecting to get this morning.
“Even if you killed him, why did you hide his body like that? ’Cause they are monsters. In Trinidad we are breeding a set of monsters, and the police are not doing their jobs!” Crystal Cummings lamented.
She claimed that the family tried to make a report to the Tunapuna Police Station on Friday, but were told that they could not as the station did not have any receipts and they were asked to return to the station at another time.
She said they were forced to return on Saturday and Sunday due to this issue.
However, even after they made the report, and some three days had passed, the police did not treat with the issue with any sense of seriousness, she said.
“We tried to reach them to help us in the searches, we called and texted 482-GARY and all, and no answer. So now we have to ask: why is this? Is it because we are poor? And that Chris was a boy? ’Cause if it was a person of a lighter colour or a different type of name, there would have been all kind of vehicles and searches going on. But we made our reports, and we followed up every day, and they did not take us seriously at all. There was not that same attention at all,” Crystal said.