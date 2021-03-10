Christopher

Found dead: Christopher Cummings

The discovery of 17-year-old Christopher Cummings’s body was not the end his family expected to meet.

His body was found under roofing sheets near his home at Achong Trace, Tunapuna yesterday.

Speaking with the Express yesterday at the family’s home in Tunapuna, Crystal Cummings said her brother was a diabetic, and that she was expecting to hear he may have passed out somewhere because he had forgotten to take his insulin shot that day.

“Not this. I wasn’t expecting to hear that he died like this at all. I was expecting to hear that his ­sugar went low and he fell somewhere. Not that he got bullet.

“And then they covered him up in the field with some galvanise like a dead dog. That was not the call I was expecting to get this morning.

“Even if you killed him, why did you hide his body like that? ’Cause they are monsters. In Trinidad we are breeding a set of monsters, and the police are not doing their jobs!” Crystal Cummings lamented.

She claimed that the family tried to make a report to the Tunapuna Police Station on Friday, but were told that they could not as the station did not have any receipts and they were asked to return to the station at another time.

She said they were forced to return on ­Saturday and Sunday due to this issue.

However, even after they made the report, and some three days had passed, the police did not treat with the issue with any sense of seriousness, she said.

“We tried to reach them to help us in the searches, we called and texted 482-GARY and all, and no answer. So now we have to ask: why is this? Is it because we are poor? And that Chris was a boy? ’Cause if it was a person of a lighter colour or a different type of name, there would have been all kind of vehicles and searches ­going on. But we made our reports, and we followed up every day, and they did not take us seriously at all. There was not that same attention at all,” Crystal said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
I FEAR FOR MY LIFE

I FEAR FOR MY LIFE

The owner of a roti shop fears for her life and that of her son following the second robbery of her business place yesterday, during which a bandit was killed by an off-duty prison officer.

Residents also fought back when armed men attempted the robbery at Carmen’s Roti Shop in Barrackpore.

Minister: Worldwide scramble for doses

Minister: Worldwide scramble for doses

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh could not say when the majority of the adult population would be vaccinated because it depends on what happens in the “worldwide scramble for vaccines”.

“What has happened is that because of the shortage of vaccines, COVAX has made a decision and we have accepted the initial advance of 33,600 all things being equal again, I am told by COVAX and PAHO we can expect the remainder of 77,000 vaccinations sometime between the end of April, the beginning of May and the 33,000 we are receiving will see us through that period,” Deyalsingh said in response to a questions from UNC Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial in the Senate yesterday.