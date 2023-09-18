Thirty-six-year-old Rajesh Manickchand’s Marabella home was burned to the ground on Thursday, leaving the coconut picker, his wife and their two-year-old daughter without a place to stay.
Manickchand told the Express yesterday that he had taken a walk to a nearby grocery at around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Within the 15 minutes he had taken at the store, his Union Hall home had been engulfed by the flames.
The Fire Service and police, he said, had visited the scene to put out the blaze, but by the time the fire had been contained, the board structure was completely destroyed.
“Everything was in flames and burned down to the ground. Everything burned...my clothes, all my birth paper, ID card, all my child’s things, all my common-law wife’s things. I had a generator, a flat-screen TV, two DVD players and a radio and all of that was destroyed,” he said.
Manickchand’s wife and child had been visiting a relative to celebrate the child’s birthday at the time of the fire.
He said the Fire Service has not yet given a reason for the fire.
He received two mattresses and pampers from the area’s councillor following the blaze, but having lived at that location all his life, he was desperate for assistance in rebuilding the structure.
“I was born and grew up there. Over 70 years, from my grandmother and grandfather days, we were living here. I need help, I need plenty of help.
“If I could get things to build back my place because your own is your own, when you are staying with people, they will get fed up with you. I need drinking water because my barrel and tank and everything was damaged in the fire. Whatever anyone can help with I will be glad for it,” he said.
Manickchand said he was currently staying at the home of a nearby relative, while his daughter and wife remained at the home of another relative.
He can be reached at 330-9184.