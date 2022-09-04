Even as they grieved over the past week following the mauling to death of 11-year-old Rachel Bhagwandeen, her family had to deal with scathing comments towards them on social media.
Her father, Kelvin Bhagwandeen, called for people to be more mindful of their words and their effect, as he officiated at his child’s funeral service yesterday at the family’s home in Freeport.
The funeral service was attended by scores of people, most of whom cried openly as Rachel’s body lay in a pink coffin and she was dressed in clothing she wanted to wear for her post-Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) photo shoot. A tiara was placed on her head. During the service, her mother and other relatives placed some of her toys in her coffin, while her favourite songs played in the background.
As he officiated, Bhagwandeen said some of the comments made after his daughter’s death were heartless and discouraging.
“I saw some comments on social media and someone said, ‘if you are a pastor, how didn’t God step in’, and I want to say something. You see social media, social media will kill people because if I was not who I am and if my wife wasn’t who she was and we didn’t know that God is a good God in spite of, oh my Lord, we would ah just give up.
“You see when people post things for likes, they don’t care whose life they affect. They don’t care what damage they do to people just for a like... They don’t know you, they don’t know your family, they don’t know what you have been through, they don’t know what you’re going through but to get a like, they will bash you. People like that need to check themselves,” he said.
He added that instead of seeking to find out how the family was coping, people were making “heartless” comments, adding that for “things like that they should lose their account from Facebook... They shouldn’t be on Facebook”.
He also said his wife’s parenting skills were spoken about negatively.
“They’re ridiculous to get likes... Not recognising that they’re destroying somebody else, not caring about what they do to the other person. That is why we are the way that we are, because people just doing things for likes,” he said.
Gone in two minutes
Two Thursdays ago, Rachel was watching television with her nine-year old brother, Jaylon, at a family member’s home at Solomon Street, San Fernando, when a relative’s American Bully entered the room. Rachel pushed Jaylon from being bitten and told him to run, while she ran into a bedroom. The dog followed her and mauled her to death. Her mother and uncle tried to get the dog away from her, without success.
Bhagwandeen said he found consolation in knowing the incident occurred in a two-minute time frame and she did not suffer.
He said officiating at his daughter’s funeral was the hardest thing he’s had to do. He said when his wife called and told him the Rachel had passed away, he could not believe it. He said while heading down the highway from his workplace, he prayed it was not true, “but when I got there and went down, and I saw my little girl lying there, covered up. Lord alone knows how I am still standing here and how much this body can take, but I give Him still the glory”. He said he lay next to his daughter and anointed her.
Bhagwandeen believes his daughter is with God and that he will see her one day. He encouraged mourners to love and cherish their family members. He also said that, with his daughter’s death, there will be changes in this country. “My daughter did not die for nothing, something has to come out of it, there’s got to be some change in this nation. We let things just go by without any explanation, we let things go by just like that and we take it in, we sweep it and we leave it right there. Well, my daughter did not die for nothing.”
While Jaylon had practised a speech to deliver at Rachel’s funeral, he was unable to deliver it but spoke of the time they spent playing together as his dearest memory of the 11-year-old. “Now I don’t have no more Rachel. I really love her,” he said.
Rachel a hero
Rachel’s teacher at the Vistabella Presbyterian School, Andrea Daniel, said the way Rachel was taken was “truly unfair and ironic because you loved dogs so much. You were always excited to show me your puppies”. She described Rachel as a hero and said the bond she had with Jaylon was rare. She said she was a humble person and she would miss Rachel’s phone messages and her pictures of the clothing she had sewn for her dolls and the board games she created.
Her mother, Seema Bhagwandeen, said for the final rites, she did all that her daughter liked and added that she was a gem and a unique person who loved dancing. While she believed she was in heaven, she said parting from Rachel was difficult.
During the eulogy, Rachel’s elder sister, Krystal, remembered her as being creative, intelligent, having a high sense of fashion and as a little mother. She also had a love for animals and aspired to become a teacher, fashion designer or veterinarian, Krystal said.
Rachel’s classmates, her best friend and other relatives also paid tribute to her during the service. Rachel’s body was interred at the Roodal Cemetery in San Fernando.