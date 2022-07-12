Mere months before a St Helena family were to make final payments for a vehicle which is their main source of income, it was stolen last Thursday night.
Priya Singh said there was shattered glass on the ground where the beige Nissan Tiida was parked near their apartment in Matthew Trace.
Singh posted a message on Facebook appealing for the assistance of the public to locate the vehicle.
“Can you please help us find this vehicle. We are still paying for this vehicle, and it is our only source of an income when the day reach,” Singh wrote.
In a phone interview with the Express yesterday, Singh said her fiancé had parked the vehicle on Thursday night at another apartment building on the street, which is owned by the same landlord.
On Friday morning around 8 a.m. when he went to where the vehicle was parked, he saw glass on the ground and the vehicle was missing.
“We have a five-month-old baby. Life has been hard but my fiancé has been making sacrifices to pay off for the vehicle. It is a work-to-own vehicle. He pays $1,500 every fortnight, after he made a downpayment of $30,000, and had 18 months to pay off the remainder. But he missed two payments during those 18 months and extra months were added on,” she said.
Singh explained that her fiancé is a casual worker with Jusamco, but on days when the company does not call him to work, he works ‘PH’ taxi or does private jobs.
“He is taking it very hard because most of his earnings was going towards paying off for the car. Not having a private car and now having to now take public transportation is going to cripple us financially. He is trying to put on a strong, brave face, but I know he is broken up. He probably does not want to break down in front of me, but I know he is taking it very hard”, said Singh.
She said two days before their vehicle was stolen, another Nissan Tiida was found stripped, burnt and abandoned at a street in St Helena.
Singh said she believes that the police do not have a handle on crime situation.
“On Friday morning we made a report to the Caroni police at 8.15 a.m. By 5 p.m. when they did not turn up, we called the station and were told that they did not come to us because they are having mechanical problems with the vehicle but will be here shortly. I called back at 6.15 p.m. and spoke to a constable who said the vehicle is up and running and they will be here shortly.
Then they called to say that they are getting problems to find our place. We gave them directions. When the police arrived, a woman police officer did come out of the vehicle. She asked us why we did not lock the gate, why we do not put in security cameras, why we do not put in GPS in the car. My fiancée told her that we do not own the place, so we are unable to do that. It is very frustrating,” she said.
Anyone with information on the theft can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or call the police emergency numbers at 555, 999, or 911, or can send information to the TTPS app.