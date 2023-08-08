Family in one room

RAQUEL RICHARDSON JOHNSON'S mornings begin with a plea to the heavens, the mother of three praying to God that her family of five will escape the grip of financial turmoil which she says has ensnared them and made it nearly impossible to survive in recent times.
The 31-year-old mother and her ailing husband, 41-year-old Kern Johnson, share a crumbling one-bedroom wooden shack on the outskirts of Flanagin Town near Tabaquite, which relatives say has become infested with swarms of insects and rats.
Two broken beds, a dysfunctional fridge, and an outdoor washroom are all that are shared by the family who yesterday told the Express that they were often unsure of how to make it through each month.
Her three daughters, aged five to 13 and each enrolled in school, have gone without as Johnson and her husband struggle to put food on the table, pay bills, repay debts, source transportation fees and school supplies, while hoping that their home of the past 12 years does not fall apart.
'The house is rotting, it has been blocked around with plywood for years now and it is rotting out. It is really bad...the place is infested with rats and cockroaches and all these insects. They have galvanised in the back to prevent the rats from coming inside but they still find their way inside. Right now, the only thing they have working for them is a little stove they got from social welfare,' mother-in-law Elaine Guisseppi told the Express.
'Right now, it is very difficult because school is opening and we have nothing. The money coming in is not enough. Many times, we find ourselves in deep debt because we may just not have enough to pay back, or we may be in need of something. Right now, we are finding it difficult to find food because we have to pay bills. It is a confusing situation,' Johnson added.
Johnson said her husband, once a salesman at a furniture store in San Juan, could no longer work as a result of sickle cell anaemia and seizures that began increasing in frequency nearly five years ago.
Kern, she said, is currently in multiple clinics at Port of Spain General Hospital.
And taking care of her husband and three daughters has made it difficult for her to find a long-term job. As a result, she said, the family survived off a public assistance cheque, a $2,000 grant afforded to their children, and the generosity of her mother-in-law.
The task of making sure her family was fed and taken care of, she added, has begun to take a mental toll as the cost-of-living increases day to day.
'It is affecting me mentally. I thought of running away and not coming back, shutting off my phone to run away from it. I have three daughters to see about at the end of the day. Even though he is sick, I as a woman and mother, I have to get up and do what is needed to be done for my family and sometimes it takes a toll on me because I won't come out and express my feelings. I just do what I need to do to make ends meet. I try to make my family comfortable at the end of the day. It does mash me up sometimes but at the end of the day you have three daughters looking at you and you have to be strong in the situation,' she said.
More than all their needs, she said, was the desire to make sure all of her children could make their way to school and back each day. She said the family was desperate for any assistance it could be afforded.
'My big daughter is 13 years old and going to high school. She has one uniform that is washed and worn out. Hopefully, we can do something about it by the time school opens. The main focus is getting them to school and back. Sometimes we can't focus on anything else because of transportation and food.
'The box-lunch service is one thing but sometimes they run out in secondary school and sometimes they give her a little extra $5, sometimes someone buys something for her to eat. The other two are in primary school but it is a task to get them to school. They go to school in Caparo. We are trying to seek some help for the longest time now. My girls are getting older and we need some financial, mental or spiritual assistance. We just want to be in a better condition,' she said.
For those who may be interested in helping, Johnson and Giuseppe can be reached at 736-5228.