Nineteen-year-old Resa Ramoutar was beautiful, charismatic, and excited about the next chapter in her life, her family said.
In an exclusive telephone interview with the Express on Tuesday, her eldest sister Reanna Ramoutar shared how the family has had to cope just days after her sister’s funeral.
While the public came to know the younger Ramoutar as another road fatality to her family and friends, Resa was more than just a statistic. She was a dutiful daughter, favourite aunt, amazing sister, cousin, and best friend. She was fondly called “Aunty Resoii” by her nephew.
The teenager’s life was tragically cut short in a vehicular accident two weeks ago. Ramoutar was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla driven by her boyfriend, Alex Mohammed. The vehicle spun out of control and crashed into a tree near the Divali Nagar Site. Ramoutar later succumbed to her injuries at the Chaguanas Health Facility.
Mohammed suffered no serious injuries from the accident.
Ramoutar’s sister, Reanna, and their mother say they harbor no ill towards Mohammed and have accepted it was an accident. They have put the rest in God’s hands to find some semblance of peace to move on.
“It has been a tough two years for my family. Resa was the baby in the family. She was the youngest of three siblings and my only sister. Last year our father, Rennie, passed away, and this year we lost Resa. Resa was only 19, and we couldn’t imagine losing her so soon. It was extremely painful to accept Resa’s death, which came a few days before our brother’s birthday,” Reanna said.
Every corner of their home, they are reminded of Resa. From her unfinished paintings stacked in her room to her numerous photos and her love for social media, evident by her numerous posts on Tik Tok, her sister says Resa was talented, creative, and driven to achieve her goals.
“Resa loved taking photos. She wanted to be a photographer. We were very close. We had previously worked together, but Resa was ready to do something for herself. She wanted to have her own business and had already bought items for her store but never got the opportunity to launch it. Apart from photography, Resa loved to paint. She even painted a picture of herself. Resa wasn’t much of a cook, but she enjoyed baking. She would make cakes and cupcakes. I have a five-month-old baby named Ariel. Resa and my daughter were inseparable. We even planned a photoshoot this month for my daughter’s birthday on August 15. It would have been a sunflower theme photoshoot. We had already planned Divali and Christmas day theme photoshoots and coordinated clothing because Resa loved taking photos. Unfortunately, we will never get to do it,” she said.
When it came to her sister’s relationship with Mohammed, Reanna said, “I think she really liked this boy, and I think he really liked her too, but they were only dating for about a month. I don’t think he truly knew Resa as we do. I was once her age, and when you’re young, you feel like you are in love. I used to tell her that when someone first presents themselves, the beginning is always nice at first.”
Ask if the familyblamed anyone for causing the fatal crash, she said: “My mother and I have accepted that no one knows when death will come. We know it was an accident, and Resa is gone, but not all of our family and friends have accepted this.
Resa is gone but not forgotten, she said.
“We will always remember Resa’s bright smile. The way she dressed and carried about herself, Resa was the most down-to-earth person you’d ever come across. No matter how big or small an obstacle, she’d always succeeded in whatever she put her mind and heart into. I will never forget her bubbly personality and her blunt attitude. You faced many obstacles, but you stood so strong for your family, so little yet so mighty. Your persistence and consistency made you get through life no matter what was thrown at you. Resa will always be remembered as everyone’s favourite person,” Reanna said.