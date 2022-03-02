RELATIVES of an estate police officer found dead in a van submerged off the Caricom Jetty in Port of Spain on Saturday want the police to do a thorough investigation as “some things not adding up”.
On Monday, relatives of acting Cpl Devon Lewis, who worked at the Port of Port of Spain, were at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, where his body had been taken.
A Covid-19 test was performed and following the results a post-mortem is expected to be conducted later this week.
A relative, who asked not to be named, said according to the official report, Lewis and another officer were on patrol on Thursday night into Friday morning.
She said Lewis’s wife received a call from one of his colleagues around 3 a.m. on Friday that he had gone missing.
She told relatives she called his phone but no one picked up.
The relative said the next time Lewis was seen was when the van was hoisted out of the water off the Caricom Jetty, but what she found strange was that he was in the back seat of the four-door pick-up.
His hands were beneath his stomach and he was in a crouching position, she said.
The relative said she also found it “weird” that between early Friday morning and Saturday no-one on the port saw when Lewis drove back into the compound, where there were lots of CCTVs at the facility.
She rubbished the suspicion that Lewis opted to take his own life by driving the van off the jetty.
“His hands are clean. He is a man of God... he is straight,” she said.
She said Lewis’s wife was happy with him.
“If you checked both their phones you would see that every minute of the day they liaised with each other whole day,” she said.
“Listen, he grew up as a straight Adventist (Seventh-Day Adventist) so he would never at no time do that (end his life),” she said.
Police report
Police reported that around 1.30 a.m. last Friday, Lewis and another officer were on mobile patrol in an official security van at the container storage area west of the port.
During their patrol, the other officer asked Lewis to stop at St Christopher’s gas station, on Wrightson Road, to get some items.
He said he left Lewis in the van and walked into the convenience store of the gas station, but after purchasing the items he walked out and saw that Lewis had left him.
The other officer later reported Lewis’s disappearance, as well as the missing Isuzu pick-up, to Central Police Station, Port of Spain.
Police launched an enquiry and several minutes of surveillance footage from the port were viewed, which showed that Lewis had returned to the port with the van.
Police then realised the van Lewis was driving may have been driven off the jetty into the deep water harbour.
The police contacted the Coast Guard, which sent divers into the water Saturday morning, and they later found the van.
Using a large crane, the van was lifted out of the water on Saturday with Lewis’s body inside.