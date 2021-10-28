Relatives of one of two men killed by an off-duty police officer in Wallerfield on Monday have denied his involvement, and speculated yesterday that he may have been “set up”.
Police said that around 8.40 p.m. on Monday, the police officer saw two men —Noel Craigwell, aka “Noel Glenn”, 42, of Couva; and Tyler Williams, 24, of La Horquetta—standing near a mini-mart on Tractor Pool Road, Wallerfield, where the off-duty officer, PC Marlon Wilson, called on the men to drop the guns they were carrying.
They pointed their guns at Wilson and opened fire. Wilson fired back, using his Police Service-issued GLOCK pistol and shot Craigwell and Williams, both of whom died at the scene, while Wilson sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
Wilson was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he was treated.
The bodies of both men were brought to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park yesterday, where they were tested for Covid-19. If the results are negative, a post-mortem is expected to take place this week.
The relatives of both men were at the forensic centre and while Williams’ relatives had no comment, Craigwell’s uncle, who did not want to be identified, said: “Yuh see things like robbing and stuff, he was not into that. How he ended up there may have probably been a transaction and he got caught up in something because the only thing he may have ever been arrested for was marijuana possession,” he added.
The uncle said his nephew used to live in Petit Valley with his mother, but moved to Couva two years ago to live with his sister.
He admitted that Craigwell liked marijuana and went almost anywhere to get a “good deal”.
The uncle speculated that his nephew may have found himself in Wallerfield to buy marijuana.
He said he did not know Williams, adding that he had not seen his nephew in months.
He said the last time he saw Craigwell, his nephew was trying to get people to buy into an investment that he said could net them US$150 a month.
“When I first heard about this on Tuesday morning, the first thing I tell myself was that he had been set up,” he said.
“I saw that people would gamble there and drink there, and it would have been a bad idea to rob a place like that because even if you entered, it would have been difficult to leave. So I feel it was another man was there who tried to rob the place and got away,” said the uncle.
Craigwell had four daughters, two of whom live in Trinidad and the others live in St Vincent and the Grenadines, he added.