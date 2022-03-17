Cancer patient Chandroutie Harrysingh had to limp out of her home to meet her traumatised children, who fled for safety after strong winds ripped off part of the roof of their house on Tuesday.
Harrysingh said she was doing online classes with her children when the incident occurred.
“When they saw it, they ran, they got frightened. I was doing schoolwork with them. My foot was swollen and I had to limp and go meet them, but their father was with them on top of the hill,” she said.
The incident happened around 2.30 p.m. and was accompanied by a heavy downpour of rain.
Harrysingh is thankful no one was physically injured. However, with the roof gone from over the kitchen and the two bedrooms, the family lost their appliances, including the television, refrigerator and fan, as they were soaked by the rain. Their mattresses were also water-soaked.
And the children can no longer use the two devices they had for their online schooling. One device got wet while the other fell while the family ran to safety. The screen cracked and it has stopped working, the mother explained.
Harrysingh lived in New Colonial, Barrackpore, with her husband, Jameer Mohammed, for the past 12 years. They have three children, ages nine, six and five.
She said the family feared for their lives during the incident and got soaked in the rain for half an hour before they returned to their home. Her children remained traumatised yesterday.
“They’re frightened. This is the first time they went through something like this.”
Harrysingh, 26, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in her neck in mid-2021. She has so far done four sessions of chemotherapy and is expected to undergo another on Monday.
She said at times she has had to buy medication, should it be unavailable at the hospital.
“Sometimes, they will have it and sometimes they will not have it. When they don’t have it, they will call me and I will have to go and purchase it in a pharmacy. It’s an IV medication—$350 for one dose—and I use two doses for one session.”
She said her illness causes her to be in pain, her foot to swell, and she experiences blood clots.
“Sometimes, I can’t even drink or eat anything, it does be real painful.”
Harrysingh is a stay-at-home mom and sells items to be able to make purchases, including her medication and school supplies for her children.
Mohammed, 36, works in the construction industry, but said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he has not been working regularly.
Picking up the pieces
Since the strong gust of wind, they have been picking up the pieces and Mohammed has tried to recover a part of the kitchen, but the bedrooms yesterday remained exposed to the elements.
Harrysingh said while they received a tarpaulin from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, the wind has prevented them from fitting it over their 20x20 wooden house.
She said they were also unsuccessful in using a rope to tie it in place and that part of the tarpaulin ripped. She has since had to store clothing and other items by her brother-in-law, who was able to prevent his roof from being lost during the ordeal, and a neighbour.
The family of five spent Tuesday night by one of their neighbours, who already has three people at her two-room house.
Harrysingh is hoping for assistance to repair their roof and replace their electronic items.
“Any little thing will help us right now. We will be grateful for it,” she told the Express.
Councillor for the area Kheymwetti Chulan said the regional corporation provided the tarpaulin and arrangements were being made to deliver mattresses and food supplies.
Chulan said a letter is also being prepared by the corporation for the couple to take to the Social Welfare Division to be able to access roof repairs.