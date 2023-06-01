The family of Kisseh Lendor has written to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley asking him to “use all the constitutional and legal power to prompt the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to professionally and objectively investigate Kisseh’s murder”.
Rowley is also Member of Parliament for Diego Martin West, which includes the Carenage area.
Lendor, a 37-year-old mechanic from Carenage, was killed on May 16 in Chaguanas by CID officers who were following up on reports of a robbery at a grocery on Freedom Street Extension, Enterprise, at around 6.15 p.m. Lendor was in the company of another man, who was also shot and killed by police.
The family feels Lendor was murdered.
The letter was copied to Members of Parliament, the Minister of National Security, the Attorney General, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Commissioner of Police, the Professional Standards Bureau, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), and the TTPS’ Police Central Division.
The family has also started a petition seeking support for quick justice.
The letter further stated, “The family and community of Kisseh Lendor request the support from the people for Trinidad and Tobago, nationally and international, to clear Kisseh Lendor’s name, bring his killers to justice and to reform the law enforcement and judicial system in Trinidad and Tobago, so that no other family will have to endure this tragedy.”
The letter lamented that, “No police or government official contacted the Lendor family to inform them about Kisseh’s death. No police or public official contacted the Lendor family to inform them about any initiated or ongoing investigation on Kisseh’s death. The actions following Kisseh’s killing demonstrate a lack of professionalism, care and concern by the people appointed and elected to support a community they are sworn to serve.”
A GoFundMe account was set up by the family to help with legal and other costs. Two weeks ago, hundreds joined the Lendor family for a candlelight vigil in Carenage.
A Facebook page, Justice for Kisseh Lendor, was also set up by the family to rally support for the family.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Lendor’s brother, Coast Guard member Akhenaton Lendor, said the family has also made a request under the Freedom of Information Act to get details of the autopsy. “The autopsy was vague. It stated that my brother died from haemorrhage and shock from gunshots to his upper chest cavity and lower stomach cavity, that is all,” he said.
He said he was confident that justice would be served.
“We are also calling on the Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, to do her job and hold her officers accountable. The investigation being done by the PCA must be done quickly, thoroughly, and efficiently.
“My concern is that the police never came to our home. I know there are protocols that must be followed by law enforcement, but none of these protocols were carried out. They never informed us that there was a shooting or the outcome of it. We still haven’t received personal documents that were on Kisseh when he was killed,” Lendor said.